Barbour, Gary

Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Beloved husband of Gundi Barbour of Glen Allan for over 43 years. Loving father of Nick and his wife Cheryl Barbour of Fonthill. Devoted grandpa to Ellie and Jack. Fondly remembered by his siblings Gail Barbour, Cathy Napier (Steve), Laureen Barbour, Marc Barbour (Tricia); sister-in-law Chris Bruckert (Brent Ward); many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Ken and Laura Barbour. Gary graduated from the University of Waterloo as a Systems Engineer, worked for Sun Life for over 35 years and eventually retired from IBM in 2016. He was a true renaissance man; enjoying the arts, reading, nature and his cats. A dedicated member of the Elmira Curling Club, he loved walking the Trans-Canada Trail, and canoe trips to Algonquin Park with his son. He instilled an appreciation of nature and beauty, and a deep love of reading in his family and grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Trans-Canada Trail: The Great Trail or Myeloma Canada would be appreciated by the family and may be made at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.