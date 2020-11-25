Ivan W. Martin of RR 1, Wallenstein, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener in his 87th year. Father of Melinda and Harvey Martin of Westmeath, Naomi and Sidney Wideman of RR 3, Wallenstein, Rebecca, Menno, Martha and Elo Martin all of RR 1, Wallenstein, Alvin Martin of Conn, Aden and Bernice Martin of RR 1, Wallenstein. Also survived by 25 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife Lucinda Weber (2011), parents Aden and Melinda Martin, son Edgar (1963), a daughter and son in infancy, daughter-in-law Luida Martin (2009), brother Edgar Martin (Minerva). Also predeceased by his in-laws Abram, Elvina, Anna and Emma Weber, Elam and Annie Weber, Lovina and Tilman Brubacher, Lydian and Amos Martin, Annie and Amos Martin, Melinda and Allen Martin, Enos and Hannah Weber. A public drive past viewing will be held at his home, 7766 Line 86, RR 1, Wallenstein on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Due to Covid-19 regulations, burial and funeral service will be private.
Related Posts
Schaner, Helen Gertrude
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Trinity Village Care Centre, Kitchener, at the age of…
April 6, 2020
49 views
Nafziger, Lena (nee Horst)
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Chartwell Elmira LTC, at the age of 90. Beloved…
October 15, 2019
4 views
Bowman, Lucinda
Passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence, RR 1, Linwood, at the age of 86…
June 1, 2020
13 views
Weber, Lucinda (Bauman)
Passed away peacefully at Derbecker’s Heritage House, St. Jacobs, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in her 98th year.…
October 29, 2019
13 views