Ivan W. Martin of RR 1, Wallenstein, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener in his 87th year. Father of Melinda and Harvey Martin of Westmeath, Naomi and Sidney Wideman of RR 3, Wallenstein, Rebecca, Menno, Martha and Elo Martin all of RR 1, Wallenstein, Alvin Martin of Conn, Aden and Bernice Martin of RR 1, Wallenstein. Also survived by 25 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife Lucinda Weber (2011), parents Aden and Melinda Martin, son Edgar (1963), a daughter and son in infancy, daughter-in-law Luida Martin (2009), brother Edgar Martin (Minerva). Also predeceased by his in-laws Abram, Elvina, Anna and Emma Weber, Elam and Annie Weber, Lovina and Tilman Brubacher, Lydian and Amos Martin, Annie and Amos Martin, Melinda and Allen Martin, Enos and Hannah Weber. A public drive past viewing will be held at his home, 7766 Line 86, RR 1, Wallenstein on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Due to Covid-19 regulations, burial and funeral service will be private.

Dreisinger Funeral Home