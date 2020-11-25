Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Latest
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ivan W. Martin of RR 1, Wallenstein, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener in his 87th year. Father of Melinda and Harvey Martin of Westmeath, Naomi and Sidney Wideman of RR 3, Wallenstein, Rebecca, Menno, Martha and Elo Martin all of RR 1, Wallenstein, Alvin Martin of Conn, Aden and Bernice Martin of RR 1, Wallenstein. Also survived by 25 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife Lucinda Weber (2011), parents Aden and Melinda Martin, son Edgar (1963), a daughter and son in infancy, daughter-in-law Luida Martin (2009), brother Edgar Martin (Minerva). Also predeceased by his in-laws Abram, Elvina, Anna and Emma Weber, Elam and Annie Weber, Lovina and Tilman Brubacher, Lydian and Amos Martin, Annie and Amos Martin, Melinda and Allen Martin, Enos and Hannah Weber. A public drive past viewing will be held at his home, 7766 Line 86, RR 1, Wallenstein on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Due to Covid-19 regulations, burial and funeral service will be private.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Weber, Owen W.

Cassandra MerlihanbyCassandra Merlihan
November 25, 2020
9 views
Next Article

Pond, Karen

Cassandra MerlihanbyCassandra Merlihan
November 25, 2020
9 views
Related Posts
Read the full story

Bowman, Lucinda

Passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence, RR 1, Linwood, at the age of 86…
byObserver Admin
June 1, 2020
13 views
Read the full story

Weber, Lucinda (Bauman)

Passed away peacefully at Derbecker’s Heritage House, St. Jacobs, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in her 98th year.…
byObserver Admin
October 29, 2019
13 views
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0