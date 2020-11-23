Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Maryhill Historical Society Annual Meeting

AvatarbyDiane Strickler
November 23, 2020
The 43rd annual meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society formerly the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community was held on Sunday, November 22nd from 2-4 p.m.   But this year was held very differently via Virtual Internet. Close to 30 people watched in their own living rooms and kitchens or various places in their own homes. The weather was not the best for driving which made it especially nice to take part via the internet. 

This meeting was a basic business meeting with annual reports from the President, Secretary and Treasurer.

The membership voted in favour of updating the Constitution & Bylaws of the Maryhill Historical Society to meet the regulations of the Corporations Act and the Not for Profit Act.  

The 2021 Executive elected were: President- Tom Schell, Vice -President- Linda Kennedy, Secretary- Marg Drexler, Treasurer – Fran Vegh, Past President- George Isley.  The Board of Directors elected are:  Betty Hinschberger, Doug Keller, Susan Motz, Carol Neumann, Ron Schmuck, Diane Strickler, MaryAnn Stroh, Frank Rider, and Lee Ann Wetzel.  

The New Executive will meet in the New Year to establish 2021 priorities.  

