Region of Waterloo moved to Red

The Region of Waterloo will move into the Red-Control category of the Provincial framework at 12:01 a.m. on Monday November 23, 2020 following an announcement today by the Ontario government.

“The spread and circulation of COVID-19 has significantly increased in the community. In the last couple of weeks, we have seen a significant growth in the number of cases and outbreaks across Waterloo Region” said Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang in a media release.

“There are currently 333 active cases of COVID-19 in the community, surpassing our highest reported caseload from the spring. At this time, we have met the updated thresholds for each of the indicators outlined under the Red-Control category of the Provincial framework.” Wang added.

All residents are asked to stay home and only leave for essential puposes including work, school, groceries/takeout and medical appointments. Exercising should be limited to the outdoors.

Municipal facilities remain open under greater restrictions and capacity limits. Residents are advised to check ahead to identify what restrictions may be in place.

COVID-19 is circulating throughout the community and residents should continue to practice social distancing, hand-washing and mask wearing when in public spaces.

“I appreciate that new restrictions and recommendations are difficult, but these are the steps we must take if we are to get COVID-19 under control. If we all work together, to protect each other and our loved ones, our collective efforts will make a difference in Waterloo Region” said Wang.

