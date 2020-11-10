Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Bowman, George M.

George went to be with his Lord on November 6, 2020, passing away peacefully at Caressant Care Nursing Home, Listowel, a month shy of his 90th birthday. He is survived by his wife MaryAnn of Floradale; children Jean Bowman of Kitchener, Kevin Bowman of Wawa, Harold (Jolene) Shoemaker of Elmira, Cecil (Lorna) Shoemaker of Waterloo, Glen (Verna) Shoemaker of Elmira, Paul (Lucy) Shoemaker of Montreal, Marj (Kirk) Pomerleau of Floradale, Joyce (Ben) Onyeka of Waterloo, Ken (Carol) Shoemaker of Wellesley, and Merle (Christina) Shoemaker of Kitchener. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Will be missed by brother-in-law Ivan Martin, and sisters-in-law Edna (Levi) Shantz, Matilda Martin, and Sarah Bowman. Predeceased by his parents Ishmael and Rachel (Martin) Bowman, first wife Eileen (Martin) Bowman, and brothers Sidney, Norman and Ephraim.

Visitation was held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at Crystal View Mennonite Church, 2167 Floradale Road, Floradale. A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The service was livestreamed and can be viewed on the funeral home website. A private family interment at Crystal View Mennonite Cemetery followed the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Christian Aid Ministries would be appreciated.

