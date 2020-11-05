Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Latest

All Souls Day

AvatarbyDiane Strickler
November 5, 2020
15 views
1 minute read
Father Grayson Hope in the background with some of the members of the Maryhill Knights of Columbus and St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

It was a cold and windy evening on Monday, November 2nd All Souls Day but that didn’t stop the nearly 50 people attending a special Mass at 7 p.m.  The Mass was offered in Commemoration of All of the Faithful Departed.  After this Mass the 3rd degree honour guard of the Maryhill Knights of Columbus and the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League lead the procession followed by the remaining parishioners to the “Old Walled Cemetery” .  Special prayers were said for our deceased in our parish.   The CWL held candles with many of the parishioners holding flashlights. 

On All Souls Day – Nov 2nd the Church’s focus is on praying for the faithful departed thoughout the month of November. A “Book of Life” is placed at the side entrance of the church with people requested to email the names of their loved ones to the parish secretary who in turn will type them up and place the paper in the book.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Entertainment hub proposed for former feed mill site

Steve KannonbySteve Kannon
November 5, 2020
79 views
Next Article

BRUBACHER, Alice Beulah

Cassandra MerlihanbyCassandra Merlihan
November 5, 2020
13 views
Related Posts
Read the full story

Heritage Week

Ontario Heritage Week is always celebrated the third week in February. This year it was from February 20th…
byDiane Strickler
March 2, 2017
24 views
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0