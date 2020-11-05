It was a cold and windy evening on Monday, November 2nd All Souls Day but that didn’t stop the nearly 50 people attending a special Mass at 7 p.m. The Mass was offered in Commemoration of All of the Faithful Departed. After this Mass the 3rd degree honour guard of the Maryhill Knights of Columbus and the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League lead the procession followed by the remaining parishioners to the “Old Walled Cemetery” . Special prayers were said for our deceased in our parish. The CWL held candles with many of the parishioners holding flashlights.

On All Souls Day – Nov 2nd the Church’s focus is on praying for the faithful departed thoughout the month of November. A “Book of Life” is placed at the side entrance of the church with people requested to email the names of their loved ones to the parish secretary who in turn will type them up and place the paper in the book.