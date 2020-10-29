Snyder, Beatrice

1930-2020

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira at the age of 89 years. Beatrice was the much loved wife of the late Joe Snyder (2013) for 60 years. Dear mother of Graham and LuAnn of Waterloo, Jennifer and Ed Gleeson of Fergus, Dianne Snyder of Fergus, Jeff and Jacky of Elmira, Joy Brown of Winona, Pamela and Ian Wass of Fergus. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Jake (Dawn) Snyder, Erika Snyder (Chris Quipp), Betsy (Rob) Marshall, Alex Gleeson (Vanessa Lithgow), Emily Bosomworth (Courtney Smith), Jordan (Alyssa) Bosomworth, Blaire Snyder (Ryan Ament), Nicole Snyder, Mackenzie Wass and Paisley Wass. Loving great-grandmother to Reed and Drew Snyder, Rory and Anna Quipp, Stella and Jade Marshall, Shea and Ellis Smith. Fondly remembered by her step-brother John Weber of Conestogo and many nieces and nephews. Beatrice was predeceased by her grandson Dan Snyder, parents Amos and Adeline Martin, stepfather Angus Weber, brother Walter Martin, and step-brother George Weber. Beatrice had a deep love of family which was extended to numerous foster children, and she was a friend to all. She was a loving, outgoing, social woman who touched many lives. Beatrice graduated from the Registered Assistant Nursing Course at Ryerson College in 1949. She began her nursing career at the former K-W Hospital moving to the Elmira Medical Centre prior to opening the Elmira Nursing Home (Chartwell LTC Residence). Beatrice was a recipient of the Citizen of the Year Award for her work in long term care in the community of Elmira. Beatrice was a faithful member of the Elmira Mennonite Church, serving on many committees as well as being an active volunteer for many organizations in the Woolwich community. The family thanks the staff at Barnswallow Place for the excellent care and kindness shown to Beatrice and her family during her stay there. Visitation will be held on Saturday October 31, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Masks are mandatory; please remain in your vehicles until an attendant invites you in. Please know the family understands that COVID-19 may affect your attendance at visitation. A private memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Elmira Mennonite Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions this will be by invitation only. The service will be livestreamed on Beatrice’s tribute page on the funeral home website. In Beatrice’s memory donations to the Elmira Mennonite Church or Woolwich Community Health Centre – Woolwich Hospice would be appreciated.