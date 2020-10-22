Legion moves ahead with poppy campaign

There’ll be the usual reminders of the perils “lest we forget,” but Remembrance Day ceremonies and the poppy campaign that precedes them will both be altered this year by the coronavirus situation.

From a scaled-back event at the National War Monument even as the country marks the 75 years since the end of the Second World War to the cadets who typically fan out to sell poppies, this year will be decidedly different.

Across the country, branches of the Royal Canadian Legion are making alternate arrangements as November 11 grows closer. Branch 469 in Elmira is no exception – the poppy drive and the ceremony at the cenotaph have been changed to reflect the new realities.

“For the tagging, where someone is out with a poppy box, what they must do is set that box on a table, stand six feet away with a mask. And there should be hand sanitizer by the box,” explained Sandy Pember, a branch member and its poppy campaign chair.

That will be a different take on the sale of poppies, and require volunteers to adjust, she added.

“One gentleman who has tagged in recent years [is] not going to do it this year. He said there would be times when he would often put the poppy on for some [people],” said Pember of a hands-on practice that is not permitted just now.

Still, poppy boxes are being supplied to some businesses in and around Woolwich Township.

The group has already cancelled the annual Remembrance Day parade, and has scaled back the wreath-laying ceremony at the cenotaph. Pember notes that current plans call for perhaps 100 people at the ceremony, all of whom would maintain physical distancing and wear masks. Instead of wreaths being laid individually at the event, the tokens will be put in place ahead of time (the Legion is selling wreaths until October 30).

Given the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Legion is making contingencies should the province or local public health officials reduce the number of people allowed at an outdoor event.

The ceremony at the Elmira cenotaph is also seeing another change, shifting dates from the typical Sunday before to the actual date of November 11, with hopes of reducing crowd sizes since many people will be at work or in school. In Linwood, the ceremony will continue under regulations slated for the Sunday before.

“I realized that this year has had many deviations from what we would call normal. But I think in our own individual way, we really need to take the time to stop and acknowledge Remembrance Day, those who have served our country, in whatever way,” said Pember. “And let’s not forget those that are still serving. I think it’s so easy for us to look back, but there really are people in the service now, and maybe they need our help even more than we did. I’m sure they need our help more.”

Pember said the organization is aiming to raise $30,000 through this year’s poppy campaign, which she acknowledges is an ambitious goal given the current situation.

Funds raised through the annual campaign assist veterans and their families. In the past, Branch 469 has donated to Community Care Concepts, the Royal Canadian Legion bursary fund, St. Mary’s and Grand River hospitals and Royal Canadian Service Dogs, among many other initiatives.