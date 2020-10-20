Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Latest
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Gordon Boyer

Gordon Boyer of Palmerston and formerly of Drayton passed away peacefully at the Listowel Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 19, 2020 in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late of Betty (Fletcher) Boyer (2016) for 65 years.

Cherished father of Earle and Betty Boyer of Elmira.

Dear grandfather of Trevor and Amanda Boyer of London and Brad and Nicole Boyer of Kitchener. Great grandfather of Greyson. Brother of Dorothy King of Moorefield. Brother-in-law of Bert and Shirley Fletcher, Raye and Freda Fletcher all of Drayton and Norma and Ron Falk of Wellesley, Gary Topp of Kitchener and Mary Roberts of Drayton. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends.

Predeceased by his parents Harry and Ena Boyer, brothers Bruce and Agnes Boyer, Doug Boyer and Rudy Boyer The family will receive friends at the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Please visit our website at www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca or call the funeral home at 519-638-3072 to book a time for visitation.

Due to Covid 19 only a limited number of people are allowed in the Funeral Home at any give time, masks must be worn and social distancing must be respected. A private family service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel followed by interment in Bethesda Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Nurses and the staff on the first floor of the Listowel Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion over the past year. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Listowel Memorial Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Society would be appreciated by the family.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Shantz, Anna (Brubacher)

AvatarbyCassandra Merlihan
October 19, 2020
15 views
Related Posts
Read the full story

Bauman, Rebecca

Passed away at Victoria Hospital, London, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 10 months. Rebecca…
byObserver Admin
February 13, 2020
9 views
Read the full story

Martin, D. Lynne

Martin, D. Lynne Peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Friday, September 18, 2020 Grand…
byObserver Admin
September 21, 2020
39 views
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0