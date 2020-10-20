Gordon Boyer

Gordon Boyer of Palmerston and formerly of Drayton passed away peacefully at the Listowel Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 19, 2020 in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late of Betty (Fletcher) Boyer (2016) for 65 years.

Cherished father of Earle and Betty Boyer of Elmira.

Dear grandfather of Trevor and Amanda Boyer of London and Brad and Nicole Boyer of Kitchener. Great grandfather of Greyson. Brother of Dorothy King of Moorefield. Brother-in-law of Bert and Shirley Fletcher, Raye and Freda Fletcher all of Drayton and Norma and Ron Falk of Wellesley, Gary Topp of Kitchener and Mary Roberts of Drayton. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends.

Predeceased by his parents Harry and Ena Boyer, brothers Bruce and Agnes Boyer, Doug Boyer and Rudy Boyer The family will receive friends at the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Please visit our website at www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca or call the funeral home at 519-638-3072 to book a time for visitation.

Due to Covid 19 only a limited number of people are allowed in the Funeral Home at any give time, masks must be worn and social distancing must be respected. A private family service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel followed by interment in Bethesda Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Nurses and the staff on the first floor of the Listowel Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion over the past year. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Listowel Memorial Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Society would be appreciated by the family.