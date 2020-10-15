Covid-19 Case at EDSS

EDSS announced Wednesday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Public Health is in the process of contacting all high-risk contacts of the positive case to provide individual guidance to them. At the guidance of Public Health, high-risk contacts in the identified cohort have been dismissed from school and directed to self-isolate until at least Oct. 21 and longer if symptomatic,” principal Brad Marsh said in a statement.

“If your child is not part of the dismissed cohort and you are not contacted by Region of Waterloo Public Health, your child is not considered a high-risk contact.”