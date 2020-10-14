Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Food Drive

Diane Strickler
October 14, 2020
Every year St. Boniface Church parishioners are asked to donate food items for the local food banks in our area. We appreciate all the people who contributed this year. Thank you to Earl Stroh for delivering the food.

