SEIM, Noel Joseph Christopher

We are saddened to announce Noel’s passing after several years of failing health, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 53.

Noel was the middle and beloved son of Cay and Bob Seim.

Dear brother of Jill (Mike) Clermont and uncle of Mikayla and Marc.

Predeceased by older brother Garth, who passed in an accident in 1994.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will occur in the near future.

Memorial contributions to the The Salvation Army Maxwell Meighen Centre in Toronto would be appreciated.