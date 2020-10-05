Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Latest
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

SEIM, Noel Joseph Christopher 

We are saddened to announce Noel’s passing after several years of failing health, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 53.

Noel was the middle and beloved son of Cay and Bob Seim.  

Dear brother of Jill (Mike) Clermont and uncle of Mikayla and Marc.

Predeceased by older brother Garth, who passed in an accident in 1994.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will occur in the near future. 

Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com – Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Noel’s notice.

Memorial contributions to the The Salvation Army Maxwell Meighen Centre in Toronto would be appreciated. 

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Carole Ann Woods

Observer AdminbyObserver Admin
October 1, 2020
28 views
Next Article

Bauman, Douglas Larry

Observer AdminbyObserver Admin
October 5, 2020
17 views
Related Posts
Read the full story

Hoffman, Allan

Passed away into the presence of his Lord and Saviour, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, March 15,…
byCassandra Merlihan
March 16, 2020
16 views
Read the full story

Sikandar Shah

It is with profound sadness that the Shah Family announces the passing of Sikandar Shah June 22nd. A…
byObserver Admin
July 9, 2020
62 views
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0