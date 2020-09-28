Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Elvina (Bowman) Martin. Dear father of Almeda (Mrs. Mervin) Sauder of RR 1, Linwood, Lucinda (Mrs. Oscar) Weber of Heidelberg, Nancy (Mrs. Joseph) Martin of RR 1, Ariss, Lovina (Mrs. Joseph) Burkhart of RR 1, Wallenstein, Onias (Karen) Martin of RR 2, Wallenstein, Lydia (Mrs. David) Burkhart of RR 1 Wallenstein, and Mary (Mrs. Philip) Wideman of RR 3, Wallenstein. Leaves to mourn 54 grandchildren and 74 great-grandchildren. Survived by sisters Nancy (Mrs. Aaron) Martin of Gowanstown, Louida (Mrs. Cleason) Sauder of Priceville, Mary (Mrs. Henry) Weber of RR 1, Waterloo, and sister-in-law Maryann (Mrs. Sidney) Martin of Wallenstein. Predeceased by his first wife Louisa (Weber) Martin (1998), parents Josiah G. and Lovina (Gingrich) Martin, three brothers and one sister. A drive past visitation was held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 1-5 and 6-8 p.m. at the family home, 7349 Fourth Line, RR 2, Wallenstein. A family service took place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, then to Olivet Mennonite Meeting House for burial and service by invitation. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

