HOYT, Craig

Passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Devoted husband to Brenda (nee Snyder) for 45 years. Proud and loving father to Chad (Stephanie), Keri (Mike), and Luke (Megan). Proud Grandpa to 10 grandchildren: Julia, Paige, Nathan, Cole, Phoenix, Calvin, Samuel, Sadie, Sydney and Harvey, who were the light of his life. Craig was a dedicated Staff Sergeant of Waterloo Regional Police Service for 30 years. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to spend time with family and friends at the family’s summer home on Manitoulin Island, a place where many cherished memories were made. A private family service will take place. In memory of Craig, donations can be made to St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Conestogo.

Dreisinger Funeral Home