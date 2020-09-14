Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Latest
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

HOYT, Craig

Passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Devoted husband to Brenda (nee Snyder) for 45 years. Proud and loving father to Chad (Stephanie), Keri (Mike), and Luke (Megan). Proud Grandpa to 10 grandchildren: Julia, Paige, Nathan, Cole, Phoenix, Calvin, Samuel, Sadie, Sydney and Harvey, who were the light of his life. Craig was a dedicated Staff Sergeant of Waterloo Regional Police Service for 30 years. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to spend time with family and friends at the family’s summer home on Manitoulin Island, a place where many cherished memories were made. A private family service will take place. In memory of Craig, donations can be made to St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Conestogo.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Arvyd TRECIOKAS

Observer AdminbyObserver Admin
September 14, 2020
14 views
Next Article

Metzger, Emanuel “Manny”

Observer AdminbyObserver Admin
September 14, 2020
16 views
Related Posts
Read the full story

IWAGASE, Eiko

Passed away at Chartwell Elmira Long Term Care on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the age of 89…
byObserver Admin
May 15, 2020
9 views
Read the full story

Ritter, Ida

Passed away peacefully at The Village of University Gates, Waterloo, on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the age…
byObserver Admin
December 3, 2019
8 views
Read the full story

Brown, Irene

September 3, 1950-  April 12, 2020 Passed away in her home in Wawa, ON, surrounded by her family…
byObserver Admin
April 16, 2020
32 views
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0