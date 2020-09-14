Arvyd TRECIOKAS

It is with great sadness that the family of Arvyd Treciokas announces his passing. Arvyd is lovingly remembered by his daughter Krissy. Whether shooting hoops in the driveway, canoeing in Algonquin, sailing off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, or learning how to drive, Arvyd and Krissy had many adventures. He taught her so much about life and the great outdoors which she will pass on to her daughter Isabel. His granddaughter Isabel will remember his playfulness and loving fun nature. Arvyd will be sadly missed by his mother, Danute, an instrumental person throughout his entire life. Supportive in each other’s day to day lives, they also enjoyed many family vacations, including trips to Lithuania and Brazil to visit their many relatives. Arvyd is predeceased by his father Juozas, his mentor, and his big brother Edward, with whom he shared a close friendship in the later years. Arvyd is fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Yvette and niece Nicole, an integral part of his family, both of whom he loved dearly. His aunt Irena, cousin Roberto, cousin Irena, Brast family, Champlin family and relatives across the globe will miss him very much. His friends, including poker buddies and weekend tea connoisseurs, were an immeasurable part of Arvyd’s life. He will be remembered by Krissy’s Mother Michelle only in the best of memories. Arvyd was unapologetic, grand, kind, generous, and fun. We will miss him. A funeral service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519-749-8467) on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Please note that if you wish to attend the service, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Wildlife Federation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

