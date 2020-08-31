Police lay charges in connection to attempted murders in Elmira

The suspect arrested in connection with a pair of stabbings and arson at an Elmira home Sunday morning now faces numerous charges.

Waterloo Regional Police today formally charged Paul Bagley, 33, with two counts of attempt murder, arson, disregard for human life, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and robbery.

Bagley was arrested after turning himself in at the Wiarton detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident began when police and Woolwich firefighters were called to 16 First St. W. at 6 a.m. Sunday following the report of a fire. On arriving, police found two people suffering from stab wounds. A female victim was transported to a local hospital, while a man was taken to a hospital outside the region. The former was treated and released, while the man remains in hospital, his condition stable, police reported this afternoon.

In response to the incident, police issued a call for public assistance in tracking Bagley, who had fled in a black 2014 Audi Q5 SUV that had subsequently been involved in a collision with a pickup truck shortly thereafter. Police say the female driver of the pickup truck received minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The suspect fled that scene, ultimately turning himself in to the OPP.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Waterloo Regional Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They can be contacted at 519-570-9777, ext. 8191. Alternatively, those with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.