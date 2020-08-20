Plans for new rec. facility in Wellesley hit a wall

Wellesley’s plans for a new recreation centre are in limbo after the township learned it would not be receiving the funding it applied for from the federal and provincial governments.

The township was counting on senior-government grants to cover 70 per cent of the estimated $22-million price tag for a new facility. On Friday, officials learned the application they filed last year didn’t make the cut, the Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure opting against forwarding the request for federal review.

“The intake of this funding stream was highly competitive, and total demand reached upwards of $10 billion against total available joint funding (federal-provincial-applicant) of nearly $1 billion,” the ministry stated in the notification received August 14.

While disappointed by the setback, the township is continuing to make plans for a new rec. facility.

“Although this announcement is disheartening, I believe community support for this project is very strong and we will find a way to ensure the residents have the infrastructure we so desperately need. I will continue to advocate to the federal and provincial governments for any funding that may be available to assist in the construction of this recreation centre,” said Mayor Joe Nowak in a statement.

The township started planning for a new building after a stopgap repair to the roof of the current Wellesley arena, which had been deemed unsafe. When it appeared that the arena would be closed indefinitely, members of the community came together as the Wellesley Township Recreation Centre Advisory Committee. The group developed a wish list of amenities that includes an NHL-sized ice rink with seating and standing room for 1,000, eight change rooms, space for the Wellesley Applejacks, a community hall, gym and youth centre, as well as a number of outdoor fields and trails. A location was identified on township parkland at Queens Bush and Hutchison roads.

Committee chair Chris Martin said he was disappointed by the decision, noting he believes the application put forward was strong and showcased the needs of the township.

“We have a strong community need and not getting the grant is very disappointing for our user groups, for sure. What I can say is without the funding, or because we don’t have the funding, [it] doesn’t change the needs. So, our needs continue to be the same, we just have to solve how the township and the user groups are going to build the project, because we still need these things for our community to be healthy and viable,” said Martin.

“I felt very confident with our application, I felt very confident in the signaling that the ministries were giving regarding infrastructure funding, and I felt [good] because of our need [we have in town] and the work that the township and our committee has done. For example, having land purchased and concepts already approved and some of the other shovel ready things that the township could have done, it put us in a very, very strong position. I didn’t feel that there was any part of our funding that or any part of our application that was deficient. [There was nothing] that had me in any way concerned.”

Because the new facility is essential, Martin said he plans to get the committee together to discuss plans for moving forward. Right now, all options are on the table, including building the proposed centre in stages.

Danny Roth, Wellesley’s director of recreation, shared Martin’s assessment of the application process and how to move forward. He says whether they have to scale the project back or build it in phases, the township will make decisions on the matter in the coming months.

Roth said the community support is essential in moving forward and they plan on looking at all funding options available to move the project forward.

“We need the community to keep pushing forward with this project and to show the MPP and MP’s offices that there is a need in Wellesley Township for a community hub like we were proposing. We felt we had a strong application and everything in that application came from our users. It’s the users that really drove this and that’s what we need to continue to do moving forward is have the community and the user groups speak their mind,” said Roth.

If the funding application had been approved, plans were to put shovels in the ground and begin construction at some point in 2021. Roth says as of right now it is not looking good for construction to begin next year, however, they are still doing work behind the scenes so the project can be shovel-ready.

Council will hear a report on the status of the rec. centre in the fall.