Slimmon, Lois Elaine

Passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at New Groves Hospital, Fergus, at the age of 88. Lois was the beloved wife for 64 years of Gerald Slimmon of West Montrose. Loved mother of Brian (Beverley) and loving grandmother of Brendan. Dear sister of the late Chuck Wilken (Helen Bruder), Jane Arbic-Moore (Wayne Moore), and Ted (Velda) Wilken. Lovingly remembered by Lois and Gerry’s nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by her parents Herbert and Lillian Wilken and in-laws Eleanor and Bruce Jones. After graduating from Kitchener-Waterloo Hospital as a Registered Nurse, Lois worked at Sunnybrook in Toronto when it was a military hospital and cared for wounded and ill soldiers. She was an avid collector of antiques and operated an antique business out of her home in Toronto for several years. She was also known as an accomplished restorer of fine furniture. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at West Montrose United Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated since Lois battled the punishing effects of Alzheimer’s disease for many years.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

