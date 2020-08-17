Benjamins, Clara



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at The Village at University Gates, Waterloo, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Peter Benjamins (1983). Loved mother of Henry and Mary Lynn Benjamins of Waterloo, Paula and Dale Brunkard of Goderich, and Wilma Benjamins of Elmira. Loving grandmother of Michelle, Michael (Alaina), Nathan, and Tanner, and great-grandmother of Paige, Jaidyn, Addison, Mya, Gaven, and Makenzie. Dear sister of Hank and Alice Wimmenhove of BC and Joan Sweers of Hamilton. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Grace Wimmenhove and siblings Roely, Gerda, Hennie, Rudy, Gerrit, Harry, and Mieke. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held in the Drayton Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Make-A-Wish Canada or SickKids Toronto would be appreciated.



Dreisinger Funeral Home