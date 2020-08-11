Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Jurgen Magiera
August 18, 2019

May the winds of love
blow softly and whisper
so you’ll hear;
we will always love and  miss you
and wish that you were here.

Forever in our Hearts,
Pam, Wendy, Jackie and Family

Observer Admin
August 11, 2020
