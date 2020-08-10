Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Latest
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Brill, The Reverend Harold J.N. 

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the age of 86 years. Harold was the beloved husband of Joan Brill (nee Muegge) of St. Jacobs. Loved father of Heather Kristensen and her husband Adam of Edmonton, AB, and Stephanie Brill and her husband Mark Bassam of Callander, ON. Loving grandfather of David Eisener, Katherine Eisener, Thierry Kristensen, Ruby Bassam, and Delilah Bassam. Dear brother of Donald Brill and his wife Alice, and brother-in-law of Gloria Gilbert, Marion Weir and her husband Jim, and Carol Betts. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Vera Brill and his brothers Aubrey and Robert. Harold was a dedicated Lutheran pastor in the Eastern Synod of the ELCIC for 59 years. His life and faith will be celebrated at a private family service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. James Lutheran Church, St. Jacobs, or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. 

Dreisinger Funeral Home

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Tall Cool One

Sean HeegerbySean Heeger
August 6, 2020
56 views
Next Article

Diefenbacher, Elvina

Observer AdminbyObserver Admin
August 10, 2020
11 views
Related Posts
Read the full story

Stroh, Ross Edward

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at…
byNik Harron
November 25, 2019
6 views
Read the full story

Winfield, George Robert

Peacefully passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the…
byObserver Admin
November 14, 2019
1 view
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0