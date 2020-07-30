Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Most Recent Editions
Located in Elmira
Connect With Us

519-669-5790 | 1-888-966-5942

20-B Arthur Street North Elmira, Ontario, Canada N3B1Z9
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

WCHC asking residents to participate in survey of health needs

Sean HeegerbySean Heeger
July 30, 2020
11 views
2 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Whether your mental health has taken a hit over the past few months, or your eating habits have seen an uptick in junk food consumption, COVID-19 has affected all of our lives in a variety of ways. Health concerns predominate – not just the virus itself, but the changes that that have come with the resultant lockdown.

Determining how we’re adapting is the goal of a Woolwich Community Health Centre (WCHC) survey asking people in the community to share their needs when it comes to health and wellness.

“We want to continue connecting to our community and promote health and wellness. We know it’s a really hard time for everyone and we want to do our best to address any health or wellness needs that may be emerging, especially due to COVID. And we want to focus on the needs of our communities in Woolwich and Wellesley, as well as with the priority populations that we’ve identified – such as seniors, youth, families and farm families. We just want to enhance the educational and support groups and programs that we offer, or plan to offer,” said Alice Wang, youth community worker.

Wang says they want to get a large and diverse population to complete the survey so they can see the needs related to healthy eating, fitness, mental health, seniors, youth, and more, and then provide services to those who are looking for assistance in the areas which are lacking. She says WCHC is already planning programming for the fall and once the survey is completed, they’d like to take the data they receive and start making changes immediately.

“We would just really appreciate if they gave a bit of their time to complete this survey. It’s on our website and Facebook and it should take less than 10 minutes to complete. We really value everybody’s opinions and we would really appreciate a diversity of community members to complete this survey,” Wang added.

Launched last week the survey has seen more than 200 people participate so far. Wang says most of the responses are coming from women and older adults and she asks people from other groups to join in their efforts to help make the townships a better and healthier place.

Also launched is the Wellness Corner Blog, a place where staff members can contribute articles and other items relating to health and wellness each week, as the WCHC strives to offer new programming during this time. The blog includes articles, fun activities and more things for people to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

The survey can be accessed through the WCHC website.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Sean Heeger
Author
Sean Heeger
Sean Heeger is a Reporter/Photographer for The Observer.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Pork industry happy for more financial supports from government

Sean HeegerbySean Heeger
July 30, 2020
18 views
Next Article

Region has emerged from first wave of COVID-19

Damon MacLeanbyDamon MacLean
July 30, 2020
34 views
Related Posts
Read the full story

Still on the run

When Jason Sawyer took to the running blocks to compete in the 800m and 1500m races at Conestogo…
byJames Jackson
October 7, 2011
5 views
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.

Install Observer App

Install
×
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Enable Notifications.    Ok No thanks