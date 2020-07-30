Kitchener teen killed in Conestogo Lake boating incident

A 13-year-old Kitchener girl died July 26 after being struck by a boat at Conestogo Lake.

Rescuers pulled the unconscious victim from the water. She was pronounced dead at scene. The girl was later identified as Tania Yonan.

Emergency crews, including Wellington County OPP were called to the scene about 4:06 p.m. The cause of the incident is being investigated by OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and OPP Marine Unit officers. The lake and roadways remained open throughout the initial investigation.

JULY 22

11:36 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of property damage at a residence on Livingstone Boulevard in Baden. The victim’s two vehicles were damaged while parked on their driveway. There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

JULY 23

9:33 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break-in at a commercial property in the area of Schummer Line in Wellesley Township. The victim reported that sometime overnight, a calf was stolen from a fenced-in farm. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

JULY 24

1:38 PM | A resident of Florapine Road in Floradale reported that their recycling bins had been stolen. Police have no suspects.

3:10 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Queen Street in Elmira for reports of a disturbance. A group of youths were involved in a physical altercation as a result of comments on an online chat forum. The victim was assaulted and had his shoes taken. As a result of the investigation, two males were arrested. One youth was charged with ‘robbery’ and the other youth was charged with ‘utter threats to cause bodily harm,’ ‘robbery’ and ‘assault.’ The victim sustained minor injuries.

3:42 PM | A single-vehicle collision occurred at Listowel and Steffler roads in Wellesley Township. The driver of the motorcycle attempted to pass a tractor trailer on a bend and lost control. The rider sustained minor injuries.

4:17 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a gas drive off. Efforts were made to have driver pay for gas, as the alleged suspect lives out of region.

JULY 25

3:21 PM | Police responded to a William Street, Elmira location for reports of property damage. The complaint advised that they heard the sound of glass breaking near Riverside Public School and observed individuals fleeing. Upon arrival, police located a broken window, but determined that no entry had been gained. Damage is estimated at $500. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

JULY 27

11:41 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Katherine Street South and Sawmill Road in Woolwich Township for a single-vehicle collision. The driver of a blue Buick was travelling east on Sawmill Road when his vehicle left the roadway, travelled approximately 700 metres along the ditch and re-entered the roadway. No injuries were reported. The driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’