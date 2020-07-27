Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
STRASBURG RD and BLEAMS RD, KITCHENER ON Canada

Observer Admin
July 27, 2020
Crime of the Week: July 27, 2020 Case#: 1734

Offence: Weapons offence Date: June 18, 2020

Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a disturbance.

On June 18, 2020, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a disturbance involving four males at the intersection of Strasburg Road and Bleams Road in Kitchener. Several individuals advised that an altercation occurred between occupants of two vehicles, and weapons were brandished. At one point, one of the males demanded personal property from another male. All of the involved parties left the area prior to police arrival.

Open letter about lead in drinking water sparks research effort by local MP

Damon MacLeanbyDamon MacLean
July 23, 2020
81 views
