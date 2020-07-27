STRASBURG RD and BLEAMS RD, KITCHENER ON Canada

Crime of the Week: July 27, 2020 Case#: 1734
Offence: Weapons offence Date: June 18, 2020
On June 18, 2020, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a disturbance involving four males at the intersection of Strasburg Road and Bleams Road in Kitchener. Several individuals advised that an altercation occurred between occupants of two vehicles, and weapons were brandished. At one point, one of the males demanded personal property from another male. All of the involved parties left the area prior to police arrival.