Father Voisin says goodbye

AvatarbyDiane Strickler
July 20, 2020
On Wednesday, July 15th Father Ron Voisin said farewell to St. Boniface Parish to begin a new major chapter of his life.  This year has been a year of changes for Father from celebrating his 75th birthday, his 25 years at St. Boniface parish, his 48 years of priesthood to his now retirement.

After Mass presentations were made to him by the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League and the Maryhill Historical Society. Because of the COVID-19 an “Open House” for Father could not take place.

Unbeknownst to Father however, a proper send off was being prepared form him.  When Father left the Rectory for the last time at 11 a.m. parishioners as well as the Maryhill community were asked to line up along Maryhill Road and the intersection of St. Charles St. West at 10:50 a.m. The church bells were ringing and Father we led by the Maryhill fire truck as he slowly left Maryhill.  People clapped and cheered him on as he slowly drove his way to his new home.  This also took place with the residents of Bloomindale lining the main street as he passed by.

We hope he has a wonderful and enjoyable retirement and thank him for his many years of dedicated service to our parish.

Residents and parishoners lined the main street of Maryhill to send off Father Ron Voisin into retirement after serving for 25 years at St. Boniface parish.
Avatar
Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.
Previous Article

Woman airlifted from scene following collision in Elmira

Damon MacLeanbyDamon MacLean
July 16, 2020
4.5K views
