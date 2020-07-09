Fire destroys Wellesley barn

Saturday’s sweltering heat found firefighters from all three township fire stations battling a blaze that destroyed a barn north of Wellesley.

Passersby noticed the structure was on fire around noon on July 4, helping five cattle escape before the flames spread. By the time emergency crews arrived at the Manser Road property, the barn was fully engulfed. No injuries were reported, but damage was estimated at $300,000.

Township fire chief Paul Redman said the barn was mostly abandoned, filled mainly with hay. An old structure, it went up quickly and was completely destroyed, he added, noting such buildings tend to burn fast and hot.

The barn was largely in flames and starting to collapse when firefighters arrived, said Redman.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, though foul play is not suspected. Redman said there was sparking from an electrical line going into the barn, but officials are unsure if that’s what initiated the blaze. The investigation continues.

[Veronica Reiner]