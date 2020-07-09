32.5 C
Elmira
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Fire destroys Wellesley barn

Sean Heeger
By Sean Heeger
45
0

Saturday’s sweltering heat found firefighters from all three township fire stations battling a blaze that destroyed a barn north of Wellesley.

Passersby noticed the structure was on fire around noon on July 4, helping five cattle escape before the flames spread. By the time emergency crews arrived at the Manser Road property, the barn was fully engulfed. No injuries were reported, but damage was estimated at $300,000.

Township fire chief Paul Redman said the barn was mostly abandoned, filled mainly with hay. An old structure, it went up quickly and was completely destroyed, he added, noting such buildings tend to burn fast and hot.

The barn was largely in flames and starting to collapse when firefighters arrived, said Redman.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, though foul play is not suspected. Redman said there was sparking from an electrical line going into the barn, but officials are unsure if that’s what initiated the blaze. The investigation continues.

[Veronica Reiner]
The barn at the Manser Road property was already fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene Saturday afternoon. [Colin Merlihan]
Previous articleParents turn to community in fundraising effort
Next articleSeip, Joyce Marlene (nee Hoffer)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Creative Arts

Giving a voice to the region’s creative types

Damon MacLean - 0
Ryan Leacock wouldn’t describe himself as a people person, nor is he fond of small talk. But there are plenty of interesting...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Council approves zone change for township development in village

Sean Heeger - 0
Slightly scaled back, a townhouse development in Wellesley village moved one step closer this week when township council approved the required official...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Going to market with more farm offerings

Sean Heeger - 0
For years, Wellesley Township’s Josephine McCormick and her family have chosen to forego the usual farmers’ markets, opting for some form of...
Get the full story ...
Music

Kim Mitchell finds wishes can come true

Damon MacLean - 0
Conventional wisdom says you keep your wishes to yourself if you want them to come true – when you’re blowing out the...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

The play’s the thing, even if it’s digital

Damon MacLean - 0
Is the future of live performance digital? If so, the Elora Community Theatre (ECT) has a leg up on the competition.
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich looks at making it easier to keep chickens in residential areas

Steve Kannon - 0
Why did the chicken cross the road? To escape the bureaucracy involved in keeping a few laying hens in the yard, apparently.
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

Small abattoirs see increase in demand due to food security concerns

Damon MacLean - 0
Issues of food security have been high on the list of changes and adaptations demanded by the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, the...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Fire destroys EDCL group home in Elmira

Damon MacLean - 0
A fire Tuesday afternoon gutted an Elmira District Community Living group home at First Street and Flamingo Drive in Elmira. All of...
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

Isolation brings even more challenges this planting season

Owen Roberts - 0
This week, many of us are struggling  with coronavirus-driven isolation. But for most farmers, isolation is part the job.
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

The cattle are lowing; the money’s not flowing

Owen Roberts - 0
Right here at home, where some of the finest beef animals are raised, we’re running contrary to a global trend that shows the cattle...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Brown, John ‘Jack’

Four-way stop OK’d to improve safety at Wellesley intersection

Brubacher, Paul B.