Police Report

Woman airlifted from scene of Weimer Line collision

Observer Admin
A 51-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was airlifted to hospital Tuesday evening following a collision on Weimer Line in Wellesley Township.

Police Report

Waterloo Regional Police reopen facilities to the public

Observer Admin
Waterloo Regional Police Service this week reopened their facilities to the public. Police have implemented several health and safety...

Police Report

Police warn of caller ID spoofing scams

Observer Admin
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a warning after receiving reports of fraudulent telephone calls that have been “spoofing” the WRPS...

Local News

Fourteen-year-old dies after tractor rolls over in on-farm accident

Observer Admin
A 14-year-old boy was killed Tuesday night on a farm near Winterbourne when the tractor he was driving rolled over.

Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Waterloo Region

Homer Watson Blvd and Bleams Road, KITCHENER, ON Canada

170

Crime of the Week: July 6, 2020 Case#: 1731

Offence: Home Invasion Date: June 5, 2020

On June 5, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a residence on Homer Watson Boulevard and Bleams Road in Kitchener for a report of a home invasion. A male knocked on the door at a residence. Once the resident opened the door the suspect entered, assaulted him and demanded money.  The suspect fled the home with an unidentified amount of cash.

The home owner suffered minor injuries from the attack which were treated at the hospital.

Investigators believe this home invasion to be targeted.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won't be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Toll Free: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

