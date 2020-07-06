Homer Watson Blvd and Bleams Road, KITCHENER, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: July 6, 2020 Case#: 1731

Offence: Home Invasion Date: June 5, 2020

On June 5, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a residence on Homer Watson Boulevard and Bleams Road in Kitchener for a report of a home invasion. A male knocked on the door at a residence. Once the resident opened the door the suspect entered, assaulted him and demanded money. The suspect fled the home with an unidentified amount of cash.

The home owner suffered minor injuries from the attack which were treated at the hospital.

Investigators believe this home invasion to be targeted.