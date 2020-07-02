29.2 C
Elmira
Thursday, July 2, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

We’re letting our routine vaccinations slide, say experts

Damon MacLean
By Damon MacLean
81
0

Even as the world is waiting for one specific vaccination to be created, many others are being ignored.

While novel coronavirus is top of mind, health officials warn that large numbers of people around the world aren’t being vaccinated for other diseases – an estimated 20 to 50 per cent drop.

Dr. Anne Pham-Huy, chair of Immunize Canada and pediatric infectious disease specialist, has seen the drop-off firsthand.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, many paediatricians, primary care providers, infectious disease specialists were concerned about this decrease in publicly funded vaccine administrations. Anytime you have a decrease in immunization and immunization coverage, that means that there is a population that could be susceptible to vaccine-preventable infection.”

Currently, if you are behind on immunizations booking an appointment with a doctor will take longer than typical due to COVID-19 guidelines. Doctors’ offices are a possible incubator for the spread of viruses such as COVID; especially for seniors that have regular appointments in these facilities.

Dr. Zahid Butt, an assistant professor in the School of Public Health and Health Systems at the University of Waterloo, says that even during a pandemic it remains crucial to stay up to date with immunizations.

“What happens with your herd immunity levels for vaccine-preventable diseases [is] they go down. So, if your herd immunity goes down in a population, then it [becomes] possible that you can get those diseases that you originally were vaccinated for.”

In developing nations, a skip in immunizations has resulted in a rise of viruses and diseases, some of which had remained dormant or thought to be extinct.

“In developing countries where you have polio and where they have campaigns or, polio viruses, what has happened with these campaigns is that they have stopped […] because of the COVID-19 crisis. So, once you stop these campaigns, there is a resurgence of viruses like polio because you are not really immunizing these populations against [these things] so you will see those increases,” explained Butt.

While the world waits for a cure/solution to COVID-19, “for routine vaccinations, people shouldn’t wait, they should try to update the vaccinations for the children and [themselves]. For example, if the flu season is coming through, just because we are in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t take your flu vaccination,” he said.

Although fears may be real during the pandemic, doctors’ offices and clinics that offer immunizations continue to practice measures and protocols to prevent the spread of the novel-coronavirus while keeping maintaining access to routine vaccines.

While busy with COVID-19, Region of Waterloo Public Health, too, is spreading the word about regular vaccinations.

“Public Health values the importance of immunization and continues to work with community health-care providers to keep children and adults immunized. As the province begins reopening more services, and schools formally announce their plans for reopening in the fall, we will work with health care partners and other community organizations to ensure our high rates of immunizations are maintained, while balancing the need to protect clients with physical distancing and other infection control measures,” said spokesperson  Kerri Hutchinson in a statement.

Pham-Huy’s notes the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should allow more people to get vaccines they may have missed.

“I don’t have the most recent numbers, but I am hopeful that with an increase in in person visits and accessibility that we’ll be able to continue to provide but also catch up on the patients that did not receive their immunizations.”

Previous articleLocal businesses partner for raffle to help WCS
Next articleCouncil approves zone change for township development in village

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereDamon MacLean - 0

Local couple take DIY workout equipment to the next level

With gyms closed during the coronavirus lockdown and many of us staying put, at-home workouts became the norm. The resultant run on equipment created an opportunity for Kerri Brown and Ben Gibson.
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Business Ventures

Going to market with more farm offerings

Sean Heeger - 0
For years, Wellesley Township’s Josephine McCormick and her family have chosen to forego the usual farmers’ markets, opting for some form of...
Get the full story ...
Music

Kim Mitchell finds wishes can come true

Damon MacLean - 0
Conventional wisdom says you keep your wishes to yourself if you want them to come true – when you’re blowing out the...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Council approves zone change for township development in village

Sean Heeger - 0
Slightly scaled back, a townhouse development in Wellesley village moved one step closer this week when township council approved the required official...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Covid19

Region to reduce frequency of updates as COVID-19 numbers remain low

Damon MacLean - 0
The region this week saw its first coronavirus-related death in some weeks, as a community resident in their 80s succumbed to COVID-19....
Get the full story ...
Lefcourtland

Lefcourtland: July 2nd, 2020

Jack Lefcourt - 0
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Wearing masks reminds us we’re not over this yet

Steve Kannon - 0
Wearing a mask out in public, and seeing others doing the same, shatters any illusion of normalcy, any idea that we’re living...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Elmira Pentecostal Assembly puts a twist on their classic car show

Sean Heeger - 0
Car shows – from large formal events to drop-in gatherings in a neighbourhood parking lot – are a staple of summertime living....
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

St. Boniface School Graduation

Stronger Together

Despite cancellation of this year’s event, EMSF plans to distribute $35K...