Thursday, June 25, 2020
Elmira’s Listowel Road may reopen by July 6

Problems that include sinking pavement arose after last year's reconstruction work, forcing contractor to carry out repairs

By Steve Kannon
Having made it through last summer’s closure of Listowel Road in Elmira, Dub-L-E Auto Service owner Trent Robertson was hoping for a better go of it this year. First came the coronavirus, which kept people at home rather than on the road, then the region shut down the road yet again.

The stretch of Listowel Road just west of Arthur Street has been closed since late-April as the contractor attempts to repair deficiencies left over from the work done last year. There have been issues with the underground services, and the roadway has seen significant settling and sagging.

Cambridge-based Network Sewer and Watermain Ltd. carried out the $1.8-million project, and its crews are working on the deficiencies.

“It was supposed to be four weeks. It’s gone long past that,” said Robertson of the repairs, noting traffic past his service station at the corner of Arthur Street and Listowel Road has been reduced by about 75 per cent, as was the case last summer. “The impact for me has been a lack of traffic.”

While the work is being done, he’s forced to wait, noting some days crews are there, while others there is nothing being done at the site. Through it all, last year and this, there has been little in the way of information provided to him by the Region of Waterloo or the contractor.

“There hasn’t been much [communication],” said Robertson. “It’s beyond my control – I’m upset this is taking so long.”

Andew Doman, the region’s project manager for the job, said the current target is to have the work done is early next month, weather permitting.

“After construction, roadway settlements occurred, which required the contractor to correct. The contractor commenced these corrections in April this year and is nearly complete. This roadway is anticipated to be reopened by early July this year,” he said in an email.

Enrique Huerta, Network Sewer and Watermain’s project superintendent, said he expects base and top paving to be carried out on Friday and Monday, with the goal of having the road open again by July 6, depending on weather and clearances from the region.

Additional details about the deficiencies in the work done last summer aren’t available, as the matter is now in litigation, an issue between the region and Network Sewer and Watermain, said Doman.

Jared Puppe, Woolwich’s director of infrastructure services, said the township is also on hold as it awaits clearances for the sanitary sewer and water services installed as part of the reconstruction project.

The continued closure of the road has created detour issues, he noted.

Truck traffic, in particular, has been a problem, with some vehicles heading through the downtown core to access Church Street, for instance.

This year, it's not just the kids saying goodbye

When Diane Martin started teaching at the Elmira Community Nursery School in 1984, she probably didn't plan on being there more than 35 years later, becoming a staple at the institution.
Going on a virtual tour with Micah Barnes

The many barriers of COVID-19 were not enough to stop Micah Barnes from bringing his brand of contemporary jazz to Waterloo.
A little more help keeping your cool

The weather right now puts an emphasis on the AC in the HVAC business, as James Chandler and partner Gurveer Sangha are
Woolwich looks at making it easier to keep chickens in residential areas

Why did the chicken cross the road? To escape the bureaucracy involved in keeping a few laying hens in the yard, apparently.
Local artist turns her passion into a way to help others

Julie Wemp left her career as a registered massage therapist at the end of April, retiring after 19 years.
Delivering on a few entertainment options

Staying in is becoming increasingly unbearable during the lockdown, and we're now looking for any reason to get out of the house
Farmers' markets open for business in St. Jacobs and Elmira

Staples of the summertime experience, farmers' markets are among the retail operations now reopening under relaxed provincial rules.
Illegal parking remains an issue at Snyder's Flats

Large numbers of visitors, many of them not abiding by provincial regulations aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, have prompted
