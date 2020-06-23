24.7 C
Elmira
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Connecting Our Communities

Seloma “Sally” Shantz (nee Heintz)

By Observer Admin
Seloma “Sally” Shantz

1935 – 2020

Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital, KW Campus, Kitchener on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, age 84.
Loving wife of Eugene (Gene) Shantz, married for 65 years. Cherished mother of Kirby (Linda) Shantz and Jackie (Reiner) Schulz. Loving and doting Grandma to Jamie (Trish) Shantz, Cody (Bridget) Shantz and Brandon Schulz . She was the very proud ‘GG’ to her sugar cubes River Lynn Schulz and Brody Shantz.
Sally was predeceased by her parents and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her siblings Clarence Heintz and Martha Shupe.
In addition to being a full time wife and mother, Sally worked for several years in the Bookstore at University of Waterloo. In later years she took great pleasure in her modelling career with Gemini, supporting several charitable organizations doing fashion shows. Gene and Sally enjoyed over 40 years at their second ‘home’ in Dorset. Sally attended Parkminster United and Emanuel United churches in Waterloo.
Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid restrictions, a private memorial visitation was held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Monday, June 22, 2020. The private memorial service followed in the chapel of the funeral home. Relatives and friends may join the family in the livestream to celebrate the life of Sally by visiting www.erbgood.com
Condolences for the family and donations to the Parkinson Society Southwestern Ontario may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Sally’s grace, warmth and hospitality will be missed.

