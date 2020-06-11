19.9 C
Elmira
Friday, June 12, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Fate of local summer programs up in the air

Sean Heeger
By Sean Heeger
57
0

We may be heading into what would be the start of traditional summer activities, but there’s nothing traditional about this season. For kids, residential and day camps have been cancelled or cutback, while the likes of pools and splashpads remain shuttered indefinitely.

The Grand River Conservation Authority, for instance, has cancelled all of its day camps this summer, despite the province allowing such services to be offered as part of phase two of its reopening plan.

That being the case, the GRCA said the risks outweighed the reward, opting for the cancellation.

“This was a very difficult decision, we know how much our campers and families enjoy the nature activities, games and outdoor experiences offered at our camps, but the health and safety of our campers and staff remain our highest priority,” said Tracey Ryan, the agency’s manager of environmental education and restoration.“Our traditional summer camps would not be the same under COVID-19 restrictions. It’s difficult to imagine a nature camp without a campfire circle, interactive and team activities and adventures.”

The GRCA has a “low-risk threshold” for the health and safety of participants, choosing to “err on the side of health and safety for all the right reasons” by cancelling, she added.

Municipal-run day camps may be an option. While Waterloo, for example, has announced it will be running some programs starting July 6. Woolwich, however, has yet to make a decision on its programs. Likewise, a decision on whether to reopen the pool or splashpad in Elmira is still pending, perhaps following a council meeting next week.

The township did this week cancel all of its in-person arts and culture events, including the annual Canada Day festivities. The move was made to support physical distancing measures and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“There’s been discussion regarding having these events or not, it came to a final decision just to ensure the safety of the public (and) we wouldn’t be able to effectively provide safety protocols to ensure proper physical distancing measures,” said Marie Malcolm, community program and inclusion coordinator with the Township of Woolwich. “We know that Canada Day is a huge event that everyone likes to enjoy in person, but ensuring the safety of our community members (means) unfortunately we do have to make the decision to cancel.”

In lieu of the regular celebrations to commemorate the birth of our country, the township is planning to have a virtual event posted on their website in time for Canada Day 2020. Included in these types of festivities would be crafts and games that can be done at home. Entertainment is also being lined up and this will be pre-recorded or live and all will be available to view online.

Previous articlePair of local hospitals receive $9-million funding increase
Next articleIllegal parking remains an issue at Snyder’s Flats

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereSean Heeger - 0

Being of service remains paramount

Normally the Woolwich Community Lions Club hosts events and projects throughout the year like their annual Christmas party, princess and superhero ball and a slew of others which delight the community, while...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Music

The evolution of musicians and their songs

Damon MacLean - 0
Fight or flight are two instincts we experience during times of stress, with many obstacles and changes present during COVID-19 crisis, flight...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

She’s finding beauty in what comes naturally

Sean Heeger - 0
Rebekah Rakowski makes and sells bath bombs and other beauty products from her business Bella's Retreat. Rebekah Rakowski...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

Maryhill residents raise concerns about GRCA in gravel pit battle

Steve Kannon - 0
A group of residents opposed to a gravel pit proposed for a site near Maryhill is calling for Woolwich and the region...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Illegal parking remains an issue at Snyder’s Flats

Steve Kannon - 0
Large numbers of visitors, many of them not abiding by provincial regulations aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, have prompted...
Get the full story ...
Local News

GRCA, townships move to reopen outdoor rec facilities

Damon MacLean - 0
With loosening of coronavirus-related restrictions, Ontarians now have more options for enjoying outdoor recreation activities at parks and beaches. Municipalities and agencies...
Get the full story ...
Local News

COVID-19 affects Trees for Woolwich planting and care events

Sean Heeger - 0
There may be fewer trees than originally planned by the end of the year, as the coronavirus pandemic has halted planting events...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES
Farmers’ market, surrounding land to be sold

Farmers’ markets open for business in St. Jacobs and Elmira

Maryhill residents raise concerns about GRCA in gravel pit battle

Region’s top bureaucrat prepares for retirement