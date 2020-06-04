22.3 C
Elmira
Friday, June 5, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Eating better through the pandemic

Local holistic nutritionist says it’s easy to eat healthy even when we’re too busy, though it takes some planning

Sean Heeger
By Sean Heeger
172
0

As hard as some try, it’s not always easy to eat right and maintain a healthy diet. Life gets in the way, and sometimes the allure of that fast-food burger is overwhelming during a busy day, or a night out at the pub is just what you need when you’re trying to unwind after work. Of course, that was before the coronavirus pandemic upended normal life.

Being cooped up inside all day has added pressure to the already stressed lives of people who are now working from home and balancing that with taking care of the kids who are no longer in school. Because of the new normal, finding the time to cook may still be out of reach for some, and getting the chance to feed everyone a healthy meal can seem daunting. But just because we’re taking on so much extra during this time, it doesn’t mean that we can’t find the time to incorporate healthy eating into our lives.

Amy Sonnenberg, holistic nutritionist and owner of Designed for You Nutrition, says it’s easy to eat healthy, noting there are things that can be done to help us, even on a busy night. She says she works with clients to help them not only eat better but also manage their daily routines, so they aren’t always looking for that caffeine or fast-food fix.

One way she says things can be easier on people who may have a busy schedule is by ordering their groceries online. This not only allows them to take that time out of their schedules, but also limits interaction with other people during this time of physical distancing.

In her capacity as a nutritionist, she says she’s always looking for ways to make people’s live easier. It might be something as easy as groceries online so there’s one less thing to do on the weekend, or opting for a salad kit of veggie tray to make eating healthier that much easier, said Sonnenberg.

She says giving people recommendations without strategies to implement them would overwhelm people and essentially push people further from being able to stick to a healthier diet. She looks for sustainable strategies for each person and tailors the recommendations to their needs.

“It’s very different if somebody is sort of an aspiring cook and loves spending time in the kitchen, my recommendations (for them) might be a little bit different than the person who really dislikes being in the kitchen. It does take a really individual approach and so I try to make sure that whatever I recommend obviously is what I feel is the best practice,” said Sonnenberg.

During this time she says she has seen people’s eating habits changing. Some have made the decision to take up new hobbies like baking and making comfort food, while others have decided to make dietary changes to their lives. People have been connecting with her and asking about the changes they wish to make. In addition to that many people’s habits have made them more sedentary and they’re eating more because of boredom.

“With the warmer weather I’ve definitely seen a shift and more interest in people saying, ‘I want to eat a little healthier.’ I do think that the lockdown has had an impact on our diet. For some people it’s been great because they’ve got (the chance) to spend more time cooking, but for other people it’s been a lot of boredom eating so everyone’s different,” said Sonnenberg.

She says with all the extra time we have on our hands she doesn’t recommend making drastic changes to our diets. Just because there may be extra time, or you’ve been wanting to do it for a while, she doesn’t think people should be counting their calories or eliminating food groups from their daily meals. Unless there are medical reasons, it’s not good to make unnecessary changes to diet.

“I am of the mindset that sustainable strategies is where it’s at and now is a great time to start incorporating new healthier habits, but without that extreme kind of approach that sometimes we lean into,” she added.

She says don’t cut out the foods you enjoy that may be considered unhealthy, instead add in more healthy foods and your taste buds will appreciate the newer options. Keeping it simple does wonders for your diet and eating healthy does not have to be complicated.

Previous articleProtests are the inevitable outcome of systemic failures
Next articleProgram helps small businesses move online

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereDamon MacLean - 0

Extra time translates into mask project

Her job on hold since mid-March, Elmira’s Sue Murdoch has had plenty of time on her hands, an opportunity to lend a hand during the coronavirus crisis by making masks. An attention...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Music

Local musician has no interest in being pigeonholed

Damon MacLean - 0
Stumbling upon a musician by the name of Jimmy Joe Johnson, you might picture a good ol’ boy playing some country tunes...
Get the full story ...
Music

Tuesday Live is not your standard Livestream concert series

Damon MacLean - 0
Heidelberg resident Rob Witherspoon has created a weekly webstream series allowing Canadian talent to perform in front of a continually growing audience...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Live-streamed concerts also act as fundraisers for charity

Damon MacLean - 0
Avoid was created in musician Kevin Coates’ life when the COVID-19 crisis forced him to cancel concerts and tours set up for...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Salons and barbershops remain in limbo

Sean Heeger - 0
Businesses in all sectors have been hit in varying ways because of the closures brought on by COVID-19. Some have been able...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Lefcourtland

Lefcourtland: June 4th, 2020

Jack Lefcourt - 0
Get the full story ...
Local News

Racing to resume at Grand River Raceway

Damon MacLean - 0
And they’re off ... even if nobody’s there to see ‘em. When harness racing resumes next week at Grand...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Cancellation of YouthForce program will make job market tougher still

Sean Heeger - 0
People across the country are struggling to find and maintain work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now local youth, who...
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

Hong Kong: a story of what went wrong

Gwynne Dyer - 0
“We are the meat on the chopping board,” said Martin Lee, founder of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party. “They have set a precedent...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Walden, James “Jim”

Health officials see reason for optimism in coronavirus situation

It happens here too