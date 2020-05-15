21.5 C
IWAGASE, Eiko

11
0

Passed away at Chartwell Elmira Long Term Care on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the age of 89 years.

Beloved wife of Isamu Iwagase.  Loving mother of  Robert  Takatsu, Sheldon Iwagase and Brian Iwagase.

Dear Bachan of Jaime and Luke Takatsu.

She will be sadly missed by many family and friends in Japan.

Cremation has taken place.  A Buddhist service will take place at a later date at the Toronto Buddhist Church.  Donations may be made to a charity of choice as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.

