14.6 C
Elmira
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Local NewsWaterloo Regional Government
Connecting Our Communities

Unemployment levels jump in Waterloo Region

Area remains below the national average

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
5
0

Unemployment levels in the region shot up less dramatically last month than the national average, but are still about 50 per cent higher than at the start of the year, April numbers from Statistics Canada show.

The April unemployment rate was 7.8 per cent in the Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge area, up from 5.4 per cent in January and six per cent in March. Nationally, the rate was 13 per cent, up 5.2 percentage points over the previous month.

“We’re doing much better than the national average,” said Charlene Hofbauer, executive director of the Workforce Planning Board of Waterloo Wellington Dufferin, noting the area still has the second-highest employment level in the province.

This month’s numbers, to be released in June, will likely be worse still, however, perhaps closer to 11 per cent, she predicted.

“They’re not going to be rosy.”

That sentiment was shared by University of Waterloo economics professor Joel Blit, who saw some worrying trends in Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey released May 8.

“One piece of news that just came out that’s not so positive is that in the first month, so basically at the end of March, it was mostly services that were being hit. And services tend to bounce back fairly quickly – in past recessions, they bounced back within about four months to the previous levels to pre-recessionary levels. In this past month, the areas have taken the biggest hit are basically goods producing, so manufacturing, construction, areas like that. And those in past recessions have taken anywhere from six years to 10 years to get back to normal levels,” he said.

The question with no answer yet is this downturn, the result of self-imposed measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, going to see a different kind of recovery, Blit added.

In both the services and the goods-producing sectors, the employment decreases observed in the two months since February were proportionally larger than the losses observed during each of the three significant labour market downturns since 1980, Statistics Canada reports.

After a drop of more than a million in March, employment in Canada fell by nearly two million in April, bringing the total employment decline since the beginning of the COVID-19 economic shutdown to more than three million. Compounding that problem, some 2.5 million people were working less than half of the usual hours due the pandemic. The number of Canadians who were either not employed or working substantially reduced hours was 5.5 million, or more than one-quarter of February’s employment level.

“When you shut down an economy deliberately, it’s going to have a much faster and sharper drop than when it’s being driven by sort of internal factors within the economy,” explained UW economics professor Mikal Skuterud of the rapid spike in unemployment.

Where the Labour Force Survey typically shows minimal movement from month to month, last week’s release was dramatic, he said.

“This is a real drop, and people are calling it a recession … but it’s been imposed by this need to quarantine.”

Though there’s no past recession of this kind to draw data from, neither economist sees a quick, V-shaped recovery once the economy is reopened. But both see reasons to be optimistic about the changes that will emerge.

And Hofbauer notes many of the layoffs in the region are temporary, and the agency is seeing job postings even at this point in the shutdown.

As well, a local survey “did show 60 per cent of people were fairly optimistic.”

Previous articleWoolwich extends deferral of late fees for property taxes, water bills
Next articleAdding virtual storytelling to the bedtime routine

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Covid-19 ResourcesSean Heeger - 0

Some support for those working through the crisis

While some of the country has been forced to stay at home as businesses closed due to the coronavirus, many people are still waking up every day and heading into work to...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Local News

Wellesley recognizes V-E Day, while the Stronger Together fundraiser kicks off this week

Sean Heeger - 0
This week marks 75 years since the end of the end of the Second World War, with Wellesley Township marking the significance...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Jobs available for those looking despite pandemic

Damon MacLean - 0
Much of the world is mired in a recession not seen since the Great Depression. Canada is no exception, with jobless numbers...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Giving businesses a hand during troubling times

Sean Heeger - 0
Businesses large and small are struggling to get by during the COVID-19 lockdown. Government mandates on social distancing, along with the likes...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Conestoga Meat Packers institutes new coronavirus measures

Steve Kannon - 0
In operation as of Monday after a week’s hiatus, the Conestoga Meat Packers plant in Breslau is working its way back to...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Elmira Bowl closes its doors for good

Damon MacLean - 0
Already closed due to the pandemic and its owners looking for new opportunies, a longstanding business has wound down.
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich extends deferral of late fees for property taxes, water bills

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich residents struggling to pay property taxes and water bills will avoid penalties on late payments through June, as township council this...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Steve Kannon

A quick recovery from economic downturn appears unlikely

Steve Kannon - 0
Health concerns still dominates the story of the novel coronavirus, but the economic impacts of the resultant lockdown are more than a...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Tide has turned on reopening, but how that works is a question

Steve Kannon - 0
Nowhere near the extent seen in some U.S. states, and even out in Manitoba, Waterloo Region this week took some tentative steps...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Officials have themselves to blame for lack of trust from public

Steve Kannon - 0
In the run-up to his election in 2016, Donald Trump tapped into a festering discontent that belied the rosy economic numbers bandied about by...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Aiming to lower youth unemployment

Sean Heeger - 0
The youth unemployment rate continues to be the highest of all age groups in Waterloo Region. Numbers recently released by...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Townsend, John Herbert

Public disregards closure of park, road

Region plans to step up COVID enforcement over weekend