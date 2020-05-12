7.7 C
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Kraemer, Vincent Leo

70
0

Passed away peacefully at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the age of 97.  Vince was the beloved husband of the late Marie (Stroeder) Kraemer (1999). Dear father of Nancy (Alex) Kamberidis of Elmira and Mark Kraemer of Elmira. Lovingly remembered by his nephew Bernie (Joan) Kraemer, niece Karen (Mike) Mukhtarian, and their families, and many nieces and nephews in the Stroeder family. Vince was the last surviving member of both his and Marie’s family. Predeceased by his parents Alexander and Mary (O’Donnell) Kraemer, brother Gerald (Milly) Kraemer, sister Marie (Bernie) Fitzgerald, and ten siblings and their spouses in Marie’s family.

Vince worked his family’s home farm near Dorking for most of his life. He was a gentle and fun loving man who took great pleasure in the simple things in life. He was a man “outstanding in his field” and loved his farm. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Teresa of Avila RC Church for the Building Fund or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Barnswallow Place for the exceptional care and attention Vince was given, especially during this time of COVID-19.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

