Elmira
Friday, May 8, 2020
Sugar Kings’ Brody Waters heading to B.C. for next season

By Damon MacLean
A member of the Elmira Sugar Kings, Heidelberg’s Brody Waters will be playing a bit farther from home next season, as he’s joining the Nanaimo Clippers. The team is part of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), a tier-two Junior A league.

Brody Waters [Veronica Reiner / The Observer]

The 18-year-old says he’s feeling “awesome and really excited about” the move some 4,500 kilometres west, a sentiment shared by his family. “I think they are more excited for me than anything else. A new chapter.”

The move follows an unfinished season with the Kings, whose strong run was cut short by the cancellation of all hockey action due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I was really sad [about the cancellation], but I understood under the circumstances,” said Waters. “I was definitely disappointed because I thought we had a really strong team this year.”

Waters said he has nothing but gratitude for the Kings as he moves up.

“I loved the Sugar Kings, being a part of it and all of the fans. I just think it’s best for me to go out to B.C., and hopefully have a good year next year,” he said.

“Thanks for everything, it’s been really unbelievable being part of the Sugar Kings for the past two years,” he added, extending a message to teammates and fans alike.

Off the ice and staying home like many of us, Waters has been dividing his time between school work, recreation and working out. To keep his hockey skills up, “I’ve been training in my basement,” a routine that includes cardio, leg strength and core strength.

The current plan is to head out west in late August to take part in a training camp ahead of preseason games and the start of the regular season, depending, of course, on the coronavirus situation.

Waters said he sees the BCHL experience as a chance to gain more exposure, perhaps leading to an NCAA scholarship to play at a U.S. college.

