Frey, Martha (Brubacher)

1935 – 2020

Passed away suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Listowel Memorial Hospital, at the age of 85. Beloved wife, for 64 years, of Henry Frey of Wallenstein. Mother of Mrs. Verna Bauman of Listowel, Dorothy and Walter Brubacher of West Montrose, Lester and Marlene Frey of Wallenstein, Grace Frey of Linwood, Ruth Ann and Duane Horst of Foresters Falls. Survived by 32 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. Sister of Mrs. Melinda Brubacher and sister-in-law of Mrs. Mary Ann Frey, Lovina and Amos Martin, Sarah and Oscar Martin, David and Doreen Frey. Predeceased by her parents Osiah and Veronica (Weber) Brubacher, daughter Marie Frey (2012), son-in-law Edgar Bauman (2009), a great-grandson, four brothers, five sisters, seven brothers-in-law, and four sisters-in-law. Private viewing by invitation was held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. Private family graveside service and burial took place on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Fair Haven Mennonite Meeting House.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com