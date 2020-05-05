1.5 C
Elmira
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Obituaries
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Frey, Martha (Brubacher)

28
0

1935 – 2020

Passed away suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Listowel Memorial Hospital, at the age of 85. Beloved wife, for 64 years, of Henry Frey of Wallenstein. Mother of Mrs. Verna Bauman of Listowel, Dorothy and Walter Brubacher of West Montrose, Lester and Marlene Frey of Wallenstein, Grace Frey of Linwood, Ruth Ann and Duane Horst of Foresters Falls. Survived by 32 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. Sister of Mrs. Melinda Brubacher and sister-in-law of Mrs. Mary Ann Frey, Lovina and Amos Martin, Sarah and Oscar Martin, David and Doreen Frey. Predeceased by her parents Osiah and Veronica (Weber) Brubacher, daughter Marie Frey (2012), son-in-law Edgar Bauman (2009), a great-grandson, four brothers, five sisters, seven brothers-in-law, and four sisters-in-law. Private viewing by invitation was held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. Private family graveside service and burial took place on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Fair Haven Mennonite Meeting House.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

OBITUARY NOTICES

ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Reibling, Dolores Yvonne Margaret

Passed away peacefully with grand-daughter Kimberly by her side, on Monday, April...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Martin, Lewis

December 22, 2001 – May 1, 2020 Passed away suddenly as the result of...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

ERTEL, Reta

Reta Ertel Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Friday, May 1,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Reist, Sarah Edith

Sarah Edith Reist Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Barnswallow...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Martin, Owen M.

Passed away at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Shantz, William Bruce “Bill”

William Bruce "Bill" Shantz Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Naylor, Mary Etta (Jackson) (nee Turner)

Mary Etta Naylor 1923-2020Mary Etta Naylor passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Anderson, Jeanette Anna (nee Brohman)

Jeanette Anna Anderson Peacefully passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home, Cambridge, on...
Get the full story ...

Place a Family Album Notice.

Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.

Order a Family Album

IN MEMORIAM

In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Standring, Megan Elizabeth

ERTEL, Reta

Region eases into reopening of economy, but most regulations remain in...