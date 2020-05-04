Reta Ertel

Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife for 36 years of the late Claude Ertel (1986).

Dear mother of her daughter Sharon (Paul) Hergott, sons Dennis (Kathleen), Kevin (Cheryl), grandchildren Chad (Sara) Ertel and Nicole (Ryan) Gerber and Ryne and Kyleigh Ertel and 3 great grandchildren.

Predeceased by her parents Philip and Emma (nee Zaunder) Miller, sister Hilda (Don) Dietrich and brothers Arnold (Laurie) and Robert Miller. Survived by brother Edwin (Adele) Miller and sisters-in-law Marg Miller (John Steele) and Mary Ertel.

Reta was an active member of St. Clements RC Church and an honorary member of the St. Clements Christian Mothers Society. She enjoyed playing cards with the Golden Years Card Club. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed going to watch her grandkids in their sporting events. We want to thank the staff of St. Jacobs Place Retirement Home for their excellent care and support of Mom where she spent her last 4 years. Also, a special thank you to Grand River 5A staff for the care and comfort during the last few days of her life.

A private visitation will be held at the Erb and Good Family Funeral Home and a private graveside service will take place at St. Clement’s RC Cemetery, St. Clements with Father Ireneusz Koziak as officiant. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Reta’s life will be celebrated at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Clements Church Building Fund may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445