ERTEL, Reta

86
0
Reta Ertel

Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife for 36 years of the late Claude Ertel (1986).

Dear mother of her daughter Sharon (Paul) Hergott, sons Dennis (Kathleen), Kevin (Cheryl), grandchildren Chad (Sara) Ertel and Nicole (Ryan) Gerber and Ryne and Kyleigh Ertel and 3 great grandchildren.

Predeceased by her parents Philip and Emma (nee Zaunder) Miller, sister Hilda (Don) Dietrich and brothers Arnold (Laurie) and Robert Miller. Survived by brother Edwin (Adele) Miller and sisters-in-law Marg Miller (John Steele) and Mary Ertel.

Reta was an active member of St. Clements RC Church and an honorary member of the St. Clements Christian Mothers Society. She enjoyed playing cards with the Golden Years Card Club. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed going to watch her grandkids in their sporting events. We want to thank the staff of St. Jacobs Place Retirement Home for their excellent care and support of Mom where she spent her last 4 years. Also, a special thank you to Grand River 5A staff for the care and comfort during the last few days of her life.

A private visitation will be held at the Erb and Good Family Funeral Home and a private graveside service will take place at St. Clement’s RC Cemetery, St. Clements with Father Ireneusz Koziak as officiant. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Reta’s life will be celebrated at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Clements Church Building Fund may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445

OBITUARY NOTICES

Reibling, Dolores Yvonne Margaret

Reibling, Dolores Yvonne Margaret

Passed away peacefully with grand-daughter Kimberly by her side, on Monday, April...
Get the full story ...
Martin, Lewis

Martin, Lewis

December 22, 2001 – May 1, 2020 Passed away suddenly as the result of...
Get the full story ...
Reist, Sarah Edith

Reist, Sarah Edith

Sarah Edith Reist Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Barnswallow...
Get the full story ...
Martin, Owen M.

Martin, Owen M.

Passed away at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of...
Get the full story ...
Shantz, William Bruce "Bill"

Shantz, William Bruce "Bill"

William Bruce "Bill" Shantz Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at...
Get the full story ...
Naylor, Mary Etta (Jackson) (nee Turner)

Naylor, Mary Etta (Jackson) (nee Turner)

Mary Etta Naylor 1923-2020Mary Etta Naylor passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020...
Get the full story ...
Anderson, Jeanette Anna (nee Brohman)

Anderson, Jeanette Anna (nee Brohman)

Jeanette Anna Anderson Peacefully passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home, Cambridge, on...
Get the full story ...

IN MEMORIAM

Bryan John Benjamin "B.J." Maher

Bryan John Benjamin "B.J." Maher

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Get the full story ...
Erma Albrecht

Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Get the full story ...
Ursla Hahn

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Get the full story ...
Grace Kurtz

Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Get the full story ...
Israel "Isey" Weber

Israel "Isey" Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
Get the full story ...
