Reibling, Dolores Yvonne Margaret

Passed away peacefully with grand-daughter Kimberly by her side, on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Chartwell Elmira LTC Residence, at the age of 88. Beloved wife for 48 years of the late Ray Reibling (1998). Dear mother of Brenda and David McWaters of Guelph, Janice and Ken Woods of Elmira, Kathy and Craig Schwindt of Elmira, and Steven and Paula Reibling of London. Loving grandmother of Stephanie (Jeff) Tomlinson, Darryl (Brenda) McWaters, Melanie (Charlie) Campbell, Nathan (Deanne) Woods, Jennifer (Brian) Pollock, Kimberly Schwindt, Erika (John) Bartos, Kara (Cam) Galbraith, Sean and Joel Reibling and 15 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, Henry and Mary (Grein) Issler and sister Marlene Dotzert.

Dolores was born September 5, 1931 in Perth County. Dolores and Ray began raising their family in Sebringville and then moved to Elmira in 1965, at which time they became partners in the Homesteader Restaurant with Ray’s brother Earl and wife Naomi. After the sale of the restaurant in 1977, Dolores worked in clothing at Brox’s Olde Town Village, a clerk in Reichard’s Dry Goods and then purchased Town Talk Fashions, a local ladies clothing store in 1980. She showed hospitality to friends and family alike. Her many talents included piano playing, millinery, sewing, crocheting, oil painting and gardening.

She was an active member in the activities at St. James Lutheran Church, a top priority in her life. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and family get-togethers.

A private family interment was held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Elmira. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. James Lutheran Church, Elmira, would be appreciated by the family.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

OBITUARY NOTICES

