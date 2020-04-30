Our Communities In Pictures
April’s drive by Birthdays
Terry Fox runs may go virtual
Runs in memory of Terry Fox have become staples of communities across the country and, indeed, the globe. This month marks the...
Newly renovated train car a future staple for Waterloo Central Railway
It may not currently be rolling down the track, but a lounge car built by the Waterloo Central Railway (WCR) received high...
Talking about life in Elmira
Have a listen at what it’s like living in town from the perspective of those who work and live here in the...
The art of raising money during the COVID-19 downturn
One Cambridge resident has decided to make the most of his recent layoff from work by selling prints of a painting to...
