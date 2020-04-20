Naylor, Mary Etta (Jackson) (nee Turner)

Mary Etta Naylor

1923-2020

Mary Etta Naylor passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 in her 96th year at Barnswallow Place Care Community. Much loved wife of the late Donald Jackson (1974) and Robert Naylor (2003). Beloved mother of Marion Lambert of Waterloo, Audrey Walston, of Fort Meyers, Florida, and Beverley Jackson and Evan Ohlmeyer of Sacramento, California. Step-mother of Barb and Randy Smith of Elmira and Brian Naylor and Kandyd Szuba of Corbeil. Proud grandmother of Kevin Lambert (Lyn Benedet) and Kyle Lambert (Wanda Israel). Step-grandmother of Patti Smith and Christina (Bryce) Siderius. Etta had three amazing great-grandchildren Genevieve, Annette, and Cohen. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was the last surviving member of her family. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary (Paterson) Turner, sisters Fanny and Ruby, brothers William, Carmen, and Albert, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Neil, Jean, Murray, Graham, and Marjorie, and sons-in-law Gary Lambert, Peter Becker, and Landon Walston.

Etta was a person of unwavering faith. She lived a long and active life. She had a great smile and wonderful sense of humour and was always willing to help others in her family and in her community. Although she will be deeply missed, family and friends will honour and cherish her memory. The family wishes to thank the staff of Barnswallow for the excellent love and care they provided to Etta for the last two years. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a late date in a way that will honour the wonderful person she was. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Trinity United Church, Elmira, or Barnswallow Place Care Community LTC, Elmira, would be appreciated.

