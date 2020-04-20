0.1 C
Elmira
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Obituaries
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Naylor, Mary Etta (Jackson) (nee Turner)

80
0
Mary Etta Naylor

1923-2020
Mary Etta Naylor passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 in her 96th year at Barnswallow Place Care Community. Much loved wife of the late Donald Jackson (1974) and Robert Naylor (2003). Beloved mother of Marion Lambert of Waterloo, Audrey Walston, of Fort Meyers, Florida, and Beverley Jackson and Evan Ohlmeyer of Sacramento, California. Step-mother of Barb and Randy Smith of Elmira and Brian Naylor and Kandyd Szuba of Corbeil. Proud grandmother of Kevin Lambert (Lyn Benedet) and Kyle Lambert (Wanda Israel). Step-grandmother of Patti Smith and Christina (Bryce) Siderius. Etta had three amazing great-grandchildren Genevieve, Annette, and Cohen. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was the last surviving member of her family. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary (Paterson) Turner, sisters Fanny and Ruby, brothers William, Carmen, and Albert, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Neil, Jean, Murray, Graham, and Marjorie, and sons-in-law Gary Lambert, Peter Becker, and Landon Walston.
Etta was a person of unwavering faith. She lived a long and active life. She had a great smile and wonderful sense of humour and was always willing to help others in her family and in her community. Although she will be deeply missed, family and friends will honour and cherish her memory. The family wishes to thank the staff of Barnswallow for the excellent love and care they provided to Etta for the last two years. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a late date in a way that will honour the wonderful person she was. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Trinity United Church, Elmira, or Barnswallow Place Care Community LTC, Elmira, would be appreciated.
www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

OBITUARY NOTICES

ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Brown, Irene

September 3, 1950-  April 12, 2020 Irene Brown Passed...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Richmond, Lorne Campbell

Lorne Campbell Richmond A 1928 Classic passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020....
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Geddes, Vida Elaine

Born February 2, 1923 Passed April 7, 2020 Vida Elaine Geddes
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Lorna Lutz

In Remembrance Lorna Lutz September 7, 1927 – January 13,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Sauder, Lewis Eldon

Lewis Eldon Sauder Lewis Sauder, of St. Jacobs, passed away peacefully at Innisfree...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Schaner, Helen Gertrude

Helen Gertrude Schaner Peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Trinity...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 1

Cressman, Lawrence Albert “Larry”

Passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 77....
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Shantz, William Bruce “Bill”

William Bruce "Bill" Shantz Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at...
Get the full story ...

Place a Family Album Notice.

Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.

Order a Family Album

IN MEMORIAM

In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Anderson, Jeanette Anna (nee Brohman)

Region sees spike in COVID-19 cases, boost in amount of testing

Buehler, Floyd Laverne