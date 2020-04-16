-2.5 C
Elmira
Friday, April 17, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Obituaries
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Richmond, Lorne Campbell

75
0
Lorne Campbell Richmond

A 1928 Classic passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen (Stickney) Richmond for 68 years. Devoted father of Mary Richmond, Donna (Bob) McFarlane, and Dave (Michelle) Richmond. Recently predeceased by his son Jamie Richmond (February 15, 2020). Cherished Pa of Matt (Carly) McFarlane, Maggie (Lee) Schafer, Andrew (Jessica) McFarlane, Becca (Colin) Moran, Faith, Hope, Sadie, and Molly Rose Richmond. Great-Pa of Braeden, Paige, Carter, Everleigh, and Lachlan. Survived by his brother-in-law Myril Howlett and sisters-in-law Grace Saul and Irene Cavell. Loved and admired by many nieces, nephews, and relatives. Predeceased by his parents Chester and Margaret (Campbell) Richmond, brother Donald, infant sister Blythe, brothers-in-law George Stickney, John Stickney, and Gerald Cavell, and sister-in-law Betty Howlett (March 5, 2020).

Lorne was a very loyal, friendly and caring man. He spent his early years growing up on a farm near Glen Allan. Leaving home at 16, he worked at Uniroyal (Dominion Rubber) for 49.5 years. Lorne had a passion for classic cars and antiques. He loved his trips as one of the boys to Barrie Automotive Flea Market, Carlisle and Hershey, Pennsylvania. USA car shows were his favourite, attending well into his mid 80s. He was a longtime proud member of the Historical Automobile Society of Canada and a regular vendor at Clifford and Fergus car shows. Lorne’s other hobbies included auction sale clerking, woodworking, helping at the shop, travelling, a competitive game of cards (especially cribbage), and garage chats over a cold one. He loved get-togethers with friends and family at Wasaga Beach and the annual Elmira Maple Syrup Festival. Lorne was a dedicated lifetime member of Wesley/Trinity United Church, a loyal Elmira Legion member and served with the Kiwanis Club of Elmira.

The family wishes to acknowledge the amazing care given to Lorne by Dr. Perrin and the staff at Strathcona Long Term Care Facility, Mount Forest. We would like to thank our family, friends and incredible neighbours for their support and kindness during these difficult times. We are blessed!

Due to the recent public health restrictions, memorial visitation and service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society (Dementia Research), Diabetes Canada or KidsAbility would be appreciated.

A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best. 

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

OBITUARY NOTICES

ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Lorna Lutz

In Remembrance Lorna Lutz September 7, 1927 – January 13,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Sauder, Lewis Eldon

Lewis Eldon Sauder Lewis Sauder, of St. Jacobs, passed away peacefully at Innisfree...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 1

Cressman, Lawrence Albert “Larry”

Passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 77....
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Shantz, William Bruce “Bill”

William Bruce "Bill" Shantz Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Floto, Kim Laverne

Kim Laverne Floto Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Schaner, Helen Gertrude

Helen Gertrude Schaner Peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Trinity...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Pond, Raymond Edgar

Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Brown, Irene

September 3, 1950-  April 12, 2020 Irene Brown Passed...
Get the full story ...

Place a Family Album Notice.

Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.

Order a Family Album

IN MEMORIAM

In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Geddes, Vida Elaine

Brown, Irene

Community Gallery: April 16th, 2020