Richmond, Lorne Campbell

A 1928 Classic passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen (Stickney) Richmond for 68 years. Devoted father of Mary Richmond, Donna (Bob) McFarlane, and Dave (Michelle) Richmond. Recently predeceased by his son Jamie Richmond (February 15, 2020). Cherished Pa of Matt (Carly) McFarlane, Maggie (Lee) Schafer, Andrew (Jessica) McFarlane, Becca (Colin) Moran, Faith, Hope, Sadie, and Molly Rose Richmond. Great-Pa of Braeden, Paige, Carter, Everleigh, and Lachlan. Survived by his brother-in-law Myril Howlett and sisters-in-law Grace Saul and Irene Cavell. Loved and admired by many nieces, nephews, and relatives. Predeceased by his parents Chester and Margaret (Campbell) Richmond, brother Donald, infant sister Blythe, brothers-in-law George Stickney, John Stickney, and Gerald Cavell, and sister-in-law Betty Howlett (March 5, 2020).

Lorne was a very loyal, friendly and caring man. He spent his early years growing up on a farm near Glen Allan. Leaving home at 16, he worked at Uniroyal (Dominion Rubber) for 49.5 years. Lorne had a passion for classic cars and antiques. He loved his trips as one of the boys to Barrie Automotive Flea Market, Carlisle and Hershey, Pennsylvania. USA car shows were his favourite, attending well into his mid 80s. He was a longtime proud member of the Historical Automobile Society of Canada and a regular vendor at Clifford and Fergus car shows. Lorne’s other hobbies included auction sale clerking, woodworking, helping at the shop, travelling, a competitive game of cards (especially cribbage), and garage chats over a cold one. He loved get-togethers with friends and family at Wasaga Beach and the annual Elmira Maple Syrup Festival. Lorne was a dedicated lifetime member of Wesley/Trinity United Church, a loyal Elmira Legion member and served with the Kiwanis Club of Elmira.

The family wishes to acknowledge the amazing care given to Lorne by Dr. Perrin and the staff at Strathcona Long Term Care Facility, Mount Forest. We would like to thank our family, friends and incredible neighbours for their support and kindness during these difficult times. We are blessed!

Due to the recent public health restrictions, memorial visitation and service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society (Dementia Research), Diabetes Canada or KidsAbility would be appreciated.

A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.

