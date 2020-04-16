-0.5 C
Elmira
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Covid19Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Keeping active may be more difficult, but it can be done

Damon MacLean
By Damon MacLean
57
0

With some 86 per cent of Ontarians in self-isolation in an effort to plank the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19, everyone has faced interruptions and changes to their regular lives.

As a result, many of us aren’t tending to our states of physical and mental health, say officials, noting there are added concerns about potential backlash for disobeying the stay-at-home rules.

Closures of parks and fitness facilities throughout the community add to the difficulty of maintaining physical and mental health.

Kirby Martin offers up some tips for staying active despite all the social distancing required to counter COVID-19. [Damon Maclean]

Still, maintaining a fitness ethic and help with motivating us in our new routines, along with improving the state of mind of those stuck inside.

“I think it’s really important to underscore that all municipalities recognize the mental health aspect of exercise and getting out. We don’t want to close the trails, but we can’t have huge parking lots full of people [breaking social distancing],” said Region of Waterloo chair in a video conference last week, noting that social distancing is key in allowing paths and trails to remain open in the region.

During the same video conference, acting medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining physical and mental well being. 

“With [the] measures we’ve recommended for our community, it’s a very hard thing to do,” she said.

Recognizing that staying home makes activity more difficult, she recommended getting out at off times.

“If you go for a bike ride, try to do it when there’s less people [outside].”

For those that are worried about exercising outdoors, some community gyms and health facilities have been providing information through the means of social media.

Kirby Martin, owner of CrossFit Elmira, brings some hope to people feeling trapped while in quarantine. “There’s more time on our hands now than we’ve ever had. There are more online resources for health and fitness than there has ever been. We’re at a time our health is more important than ever. So, we’re in a great spot,” he said. “Whether someone is completely new to fitness or [has] been doing it for a long time, we’re in a unique situation that would allow people to get started in fitness or to get in incredible shape based on the time that’s available right now.”

Like many other such operations, Martins’ facility shut down March 16, after being deemed a non-essential service. However, Martin and his team are continuing to support their clients by an active social media presence.

“From the 16th until now we have been creating daily at home, workouts for our members to complete,” said Martin.

Martin describes CrossFit it as “a gym built on group fitness. All athletes in the gym do the same workout each day. The workouts can be scaled to meet the needs of all fitness levels. Our goal at CrossFit Elmira is to achieve a level of health and fitness that is superior to any physical challenges’ life may bring your way. Whether you’re looking to get off a chair with less struggle or you want to get your six-pack abs, our program will get you there.”

Though many of us are stuck at home, online access can keep us in touch with likeminded people when it comes to keeping fit.

Damon MacLean
Damon MacLeanhttps://observerxtra.com
Damon MacLean is a recent graduate of the Loyalist College photography and journalism program.
Previous articleNot the usual Earth Day, but message remains just as clear
Next articleGetting your pandemic porch-rait

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

Living HereObserver Staff - 0

Music in the time of coronavirus

An Elmira teen and his bandmates made an early release this week of their music in the form of a four-song EP called Care Package. The trio, who call...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Comment & Opinion

A message from Wellesley Township Mayor Joe Nowak

Observer Admin - 0
As your Mayor, I would like to thank all residents and businesses and our neighbours and friends throughout the Township of Wellesley...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Banking that comes to you

Sean Heeger - 0
Long associated with doctors, house calls are now part of the bankers’ regimen, at least in the case of Kindred Credit Union.
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Wellesley espresso bar puts the coffee back on for clients

Damon MacLean - 0
Proactive in shutting down last month in response to the coronavirus situation, the owner of Grammy’s Boutique & Espresso Bar in Wellesley...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Woolwich Township puts 150 employees on unpaid leave

Steve Kannon - 0
Rather than issue layoffs, Woolwich has put some 150 part-time and casual staff members on unpaid leave in response to the coronavirus-related...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley moves meetings online as social distancing practiced

Sean Heeger - 0
While the province is dealing with an ever-changing social landscape as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, social distancing measures are forcing businesses...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

We’re not on the move, realtors feeling it

Sean Heeger - 0
Being asked to stay at home has put a real damper on moving to a new one. While the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Covid19

Community Gallery: April 16th, 2020

Observer Admin - 0
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Outbreak at EDCL strikes 21, part of 379 cases in region

Damon MacLean - 0
Fourteen cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents of an Elmira District Community Living (EDCL) facility are part of a total that...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

ABC Festival donates $5,000 to Wellesley Food Cupboard

Damon MacLean - 0
It’s right there in the name, so it’s no surprise the Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival committee has food on its...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Getting your pandemic porch-rait

Sean Heeger - 0
She’s still telling people to say cheese, but she’s doing it from a safe distance. To keep residents spirits up during the...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Geddes, Vida Elaine

Richmond, Lorne Campbell

Brown, Irene