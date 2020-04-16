Keeping active may be more difficult, but it can be done

With some 86 per cent of Ontarians in self-isolation in an effort to plank the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19, everyone has faced interruptions and changes to their regular lives.

As a result, many of us aren’t tending to our states of physical and mental health, say officials, noting there are added concerns about potential backlash for disobeying the stay-at-home rules.

Closures of parks and fitness facilities throughout the community add to the difficulty of maintaining physical and mental health.

Kirby Martin offers up some tips for staying active despite all the social distancing required to counter COVID-19. [Damon Maclean]

Still, maintaining a fitness ethic and help with motivating us in our new routines, along with improving the state of mind of those stuck inside.

“I think it’s really important to underscore that all municipalities recognize the mental health aspect of exercise and getting out. We don’t want to close the trails, but we can’t have huge parking lots full of people [breaking social distancing],” said Region of Waterloo chair in a video conference last week, noting that social distancing is key in allowing paths and trails to remain open in the region.

During the same video conference, acting medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining physical and mental well being.

“With [the] measures we’ve recommended for our community, it’s a very hard thing to do,” she said.

Recognizing that staying home makes activity more difficult, she recommended getting out at off times.

“If you go for a bike ride, try to do it when there’s less people [outside].”

For those that are worried about exercising outdoors, some community gyms and health facilities have been providing information through the means of social media.

Kirby Martin, owner of CrossFit Elmira, brings some hope to people feeling trapped while in quarantine. “There’s more time on our hands now than we’ve ever had. There are more online resources for health and fitness than there has ever been. We’re at a time our health is more important than ever. So, we’re in a great spot,” he said. “Whether someone is completely new to fitness or [has] been doing it for a long time, we’re in a unique situation that would allow people to get started in fitness or to get in incredible shape based on the time that’s available right now.”

Like many other such operations, Martins’ facility shut down March 16, after being deemed a non-essential service. However, Martin and his team are continuing to support their clients by an active social media presence.

“From the 16th until now we have been creating daily at home, workouts for our members to complete,” said Martin.

Martin describes CrossFit it as “a gym built on group fitness. All athletes in the gym do the same workout each day. The workouts can be scaled to meet the needs of all fitness levels. Our goal at CrossFit Elmira is to achieve a level of health and fitness that is superior to any physical challenges’ life may bring your way. Whether you’re looking to get off a chair with less struggle or you want to get your six-pack abs, our program will get you there.”

Though many of us are stuck at home, online access can keep us in touch with likeminded people when it comes to keeping fit.