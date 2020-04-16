-0.5 C
Elmira
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Covid19Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Getting your pandemic porch-rait

Kaitlyn Mullin is putting a social distancing spin on portraits and shooting to put a smile on people’s faces during a time of crisis

Sean Heeger
By Sean Heeger
325
0

She’s still telling people to say cheese, but she’s doing it from a safe distance. To keep residents spirits up during the coronavirus  pandemic, local photographer Kaitlyn Mullin has undertaken a new project she calls porch-raits.

After seeing other photographers from across Ontario and other provinces doing something similar, Mullin decided to take on this new project under her personal photography company ‘Captured by Kait.’ Her goal by starting this was to have people show appreciation for their families and get in the Easter spirit.

 “Even the strangest and the most unsettling and anxiety inducing time can still be something that we can capture beautifully,” said Mullin. “I’ve had so many families who have taken COVID-19 and social isolation and turned it into something fun. I’ve had people come out in their pyjamas and I’ve had people come out dressed up all fancy and whatnot. I think it’s really taught me that even in the crummiest of situations there’s always a silver lining and there’s always a way to find joy even when things seem dark and gloomy.”

Since she posted on Facebook at the beginning of April, she’s been contacted more than 100 times by those who want to take part and book a session for their porch-raits. Now, she’s been devoting her free time to ensure that everyone interested can get their photos taken.

Mullins is a full-time product photographer with a Toronto company, but focuses her personal efforts on family photography. It’s the latter style that she showcases in her porch-raits.

When she sets an appointment with interested families for porch-raits and gets set to take pictures, Mullin ensures the safety of everyone involved is the number one priority and limits contact by following all social distancing measures.

“I let them (the families being photographed) know to be ready and on their porch for that set time so then when I show up we’re all ready to go, everyone’s outside, I don’t need to knock on any doors or ring and doorbells,” said Mullin. “They would pose on the porch; I would direct them from the sidewalk and then I use a zoom lens so I can take the porch-rait from a far enough distance that it’s still safe for myself and for the family involved.”

She also limits contact further by foregoing printed pictures, instead sending digital files to the family through online means.

“There is actually no physical interaction between myself or the client getting their photos,” said Mullin.

She says COVID-19 has affected her business by forcing her to cancel Easter shoots she had planned, with studio equipment and props going to waste. She lost “a decent amount of money” by having to cancel the shoots and since holiday photos are her favourite, finding an alternative that was safe for her and those involved was key to keeping herself busy during this difficult time.

Her regular job as a product photographer has also kept her indoors and she says it’s been driving her a little crazy, so finding a way to get out and do something she loves is good for her and the families she shoots.

 “I’ve been stuck inside I have a little bit of cabin fever,” said Mullin. “So these photos were really good because not only did I feel like I was helping other people you know by brightening their day with some free porch-raits, but I also got to get out of the house a little bit, which I really needed.”

The porch-raits by Mullin are free and interested parties can contact her through her Facebook page Captured by Kait or on Instagram by searching @capturedbykait.

Sean Heeger
Sean Heeger
Sean Heeger is a Reporter/Photographer for The Observer.
Previous articleKeeping active may be more difficult, but it can be done
Next articlePair of Elmira players OHL-bound

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

Living HereObserver Staff - 0

Music in the time of coronavirus

An Elmira teen and his bandmates made an early release this week of their music in the form of a four-song EP called Care Package. The trio, who call...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Comment & Opinion

A message from Wellesley Township Mayor Joe Nowak

Observer Admin - 0
As your Mayor, I would like to thank all residents and businesses and our neighbours and friends throughout the Township of Wellesley...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Banking that comes to you

Sean Heeger - 0
Long associated with doctors, house calls are now part of the bankers’ regimen, at least in the case of Kindred Credit Union.
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Wellesley espresso bar puts the coffee back on for clients

Damon MacLean - 0
Proactive in shutting down last month in response to the coronavirus situation, the owner of Grammy’s Boutique & Espresso Bar in Wellesley...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Woolwich Township puts 150 employees on unpaid leave

Steve Kannon - 0
Rather than issue layoffs, Woolwich has put some 150 part-time and casual staff members on unpaid leave in response to the coronavirus-related...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley moves meetings online as social distancing practiced

Sean Heeger - 0
While the province is dealing with an ever-changing social landscape as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, social distancing measures are forcing businesses...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

We’re not on the move, realtors feeling it

Sean Heeger - 0
Being asked to stay at home has put a real damper on moving to a new one. While the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Covid19

Community Gallery: April 16th, 2020

Observer Admin - 0
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Outbreak at EDCL strikes 21, part of 379 cases in region

Damon MacLean - 0
Fourteen cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents of an Elmira District Community Living (EDCL) facility are part of a total that...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

ABC Festival donates $5,000 to Wellesley Food Cupboard

Damon MacLean - 0
It’s right there in the name, so it’s no surprise the Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival committee has food on its...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Keeping active may be more difficult, but it can be done

Damon MacLean - 0
With some 86 per cent of Ontarians in self-isolation in an effort to plank the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19,...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Geddes, Vida Elaine

Richmond, Lorne Campbell

Brown, Irene