Brown, Irene

September 3, 1950- April 12, 2020

Irene Brown

Passed away in her home in Wawa, ON, surrounded by her family and lots of love, after a very brief battle with cancer.

Upon retirement Irene and her husband Bob Brown relocated to Wawa in May of 2017 in order to be closer to family and nature. They previously lived in Elmira, ON for close to 50 years.

Irene was a hard working and compassionate RPN. She loved her job, co-workers and clientele without reservation. She spent most of her career caring for significantly disabled clients at Hopewell Children’s Home in Ariss, ON.

Irene was the 7thchild in a family of 16. Her siblings were very special to her and shared many fond, funny, and emotional memories over the years together. Irene also had a very close and special relationship with Bob’s family. Family was truly important to Irene, and she loved organizing family events. No matter where she called home, she had an open-door policy that made everyone feel as if they were family too.

She loved international travel, the outdoors, crafting and talking to others about her faith and family. She had so many plans for her camp on a beautiful lake near Wawa but has assigned those tasks to her family to complete in her honor.

She is survived by her husband Bob, her 5 children along with their wives and five grandchildren – Steve and his wife Rochelle, and their two children Tiana and Carter of Wawa, and Little Current, ON. Shane and his wife Andrea of Wawa. Joel and his wife Bobbi-Jo and their two children, Seth and Levi of Wawa. Elliott and his wife Jennifer and their son Gibson of Guelph, ON. And Allison of Nelson BC.

At Irene’s request, donations may be made to JW.orgfor the Worldwide Work which includes a disaster relief fund or the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.

Our thanks goes out to the Lady Dunn Health Centre and the Wawa Family Health Team for their loving care.

An online funeral service will be held on Friday April 17th at 1 pm. For those who wish to view the funeral, an online link will be available upon request from brownfamilywawa@gmail.com. The family would appreciate email or video condolences which can also be sent to this email address.