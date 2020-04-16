-2.5 C
Elmira
Friday, April 17, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Obituaries
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Brown, Irene

134
0

September 3, 1950-  April 12, 2020

Irene Brown

Passed away in her home in Wawa, ON, surrounded by her family and lots of love, after a very brief battle with cancer.

Upon retirement Irene and her husband Bob Brown relocated to Wawa in May of 2017 in order to be closer to family and nature. They previously lived in Elmira, ON for close to 50 years.

Irene was a hard working and compassionate RPN. She loved her job, co-workers and clientele without reservation.  She spent most of her career caring for significantly disabled clients at Hopewell Children’s Home in Ariss, ON.

Irene was the 7thchild in a family of 16. Her siblings were very special to her and shared many fond, funny, and emotional memories over the years together. Irene also had a very close and special relationship with Bob’s family. Family was truly important to Irene, and she loved organizing family events. No matter where she called home, she had an open-door policy that made everyone feel as if they were family too.

She loved international travel, the outdoors, crafting and talking to others about her faith and family. She had so many plans for her camp on a beautiful lake near Wawa but has assigned those tasks to her family to complete in her honor.

She is survived by her husband Bob, her 5 children along with their wives and five grandchildren – Steve and his wife Rochelle, and their two children Tiana and Carter of Wawa, and Little Current, ON. Shane and his wife Andrea of Wawa. Joel and his wife Bobbi-Jo and their two children, Seth and Levi of Wawa. Elliott and his wife Jennifer and their son Gibson of Guelph, ON. And Allison of Nelson BC.

At Irene’s request, donations may be made to JW.orgfor the Worldwide Work which includes a disaster relief fund or the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.

Our thanks goes out to the Lady Dunn Health Centre and the Wawa Family Health Team for their loving care.

An online funeral service will be held on Friday April 17th at 1 pm. For those who wish to view the funeral, an online link will be available upon request from brownfamilywawa@gmail.com.  The family would appreciate email or video condolences which can also be sent to this email address.

OBITUARY NOTICES

ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Lorna Lutz

In Remembrance Lorna Lutz September 7, 1927 – January 13,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Sauder, Lewis Eldon

Lewis Eldon Sauder Lewis Sauder, of St. Jacobs, passed away peacefully at Innisfree...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 1

Cressman, Lawrence Albert “Larry”

Passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 77....
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Shantz, William Bruce “Bill”

William Bruce "Bill" Shantz Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Floto, Kim Laverne

Kim Laverne Floto Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Schaner, Helen Gertrude

Helen Gertrude Schaner Peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Trinity...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Pond, Raymond Edgar

Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Brown, Irene

September 3, 1950-  April 12, 2020 Irene Brown Passed...
Get the full story ...

Place a Family Album Notice.

Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.

Order a Family Album

IN MEMORIAM

In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Geddes, Vida Elaine

Richmond, Lorne Campbell

Community Gallery: April 16th, 2020