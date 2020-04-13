5.4 C
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Sauder, Lewis Eldon

Lewis Eldon Sauder

Lewis Sauder, of St. Jacobs, passed away peacefully at Innisfree House, Kitchener, on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved father of Kate Gotthardt (Egon), Renee Sauder (Fred Loganbill), and Bev Sauder. Stepfather of Gwen Snyder (David Grove), Gail Snyder, and Bonnie Snyder (Gary Southwell). Also survived by his brother Vernon, sister-in-law Naomi Sauder, daughter-in-law Evelyn Sauder (Dave Groleau), and stepdaughter-in-law Shirley Snyder. His grandchildren and many nieces and nephews also fondly remember Grandpa/Uncle Lewie. He was predeceased by his first wife Erma (Martin), his second wife Mabel (Snyder), son Gerald Sauder, stepsons Tim Snyder and Darcy Snyder, sister Lena Feick, and brother Clayton.

A private family burial was held at St. Jacobs Mennonite Cemetery on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 with Mark Diller-Harder officiating.  A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In the last months of his life, Dad regaled his family with stories of his time spent as a conscientious objector at Montreal River during the Second World War, his work as a miller at the Flour Mill in St. Jacobs, his escapades with his brothers growing up on the farm, and his many hunting and fishing adventures in Northern Ontario. He was known for his beautiful rose beds, his love of nature, and walks along the Mill Race. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Jacobs Mennonite Church (sjmc.on.ca) would be appreciated.

dreisingerfuneralhome.com

