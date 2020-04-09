1.3 C
Elmira
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Covid19Local News
COVID-19 Pandemic Coverage

Fueling the frontlines

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
26
0

Local health-care workers will be getting a “thanks a bunch” message next week – well, make that “lunch” – courtesy of the Fuel the Superheroes initiative.

A hundred boxed lunches prepared by Elmira’s Never Enough Thyme will be distributed in Kitchener each day next week – 50 each to Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.

The GoFundMe project was launched by Catherine Mesly as a way of supporting frontline workers.

“COVID-19 is taking an immense toll on so many industries. However, while many of us have the luxury of working from home, self isolation and quality time our families, the amazing group of health professionals are putting in extremely long days, exposing themselves to potential illness and subject to a stress many of us will never have to endure,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.
“There are just so many people who I think can benefit from a nice gesture,” she said in an interview Monday.

The initial goal of raising $5,000 has been surpassed, but she’s now looking at extending the effort past next week, encouraging more contributions.

Along with the meals, the volunteers will be delivering notes of support from the public.

“Even $10 goes a long way. And words of encouragement are also good. Every little bit helps,” said.

In conceiving the idea, Mesly enlisted the support of Dierre Acheson at Never Enough Thyme.

Her event-organizing background had seen her work with Never Enough Thyme before, and she thought they’d be ideal.

“They just do such a great job, not only with the menu but with healthy options. They’re a great fit for this project.”

“She and I have worked together before, so she came to me with the idea,” said Acheson of the arrangement.

Both Mesly and Acheson are donating some of the meals, with the rest covered by the GoFundMe effort.

In the interest of making it a local effort, Acheson said she’s buying from small suppliers, who are also feeling the pinch from the current crisis.

“It’s not a whole bunch of business, but it’s something.”

The meals will draw on Never Enough Thyme’s boxed-lunch menu, including sandwiches, salads and vegetables.

While the catering side of the business is on hold, the Elmira operation is continuing with its takeout and delivery options, though the pandemic has made for some changes – it’s not business as usual. There have been adjustments in terms of the supplies that are available and in preparing food.

Where restaurant kitchens are typically bustling, almost choreographed work spaces, social distancing guidelines mean that’s no longer the case. Workstations have been setup up so that everyone can maintain physical distances, and scheduling has been altered to help avoid any crowding.

“We’re used to working together in small spaces … but that has change. It’s a new way of working,” said Acheson.

Deliveries are planned for next week, but organizers say they could  extend both the time and the range of recipients if funding allows.

“If it worked out that way, we can keep on going with it,” said Acheson.

#StayStrongWR We're all in this together.

  In times of crisis there's always room for some good news. Let us know what is happening in your neighbourhoods.

Submit A News Tip
All countries
1,595,350
Total confirmed cases
Canada
20,654
Total confirmed cases
Covid19

Fueling the frontlines

Steve Kannon - 0
Local health-care workers will be getting a “thanks a bunch” message next week – well, make that “lunch” – courtesy of the...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Three deaths in one day bring COVID-19 toll to seven in region

Damon MacLean - 0
Three deaths in a single day this week brought the toll to seven in Waterloo Region, which had recorded 220 cases of...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Woolwich launches support fund

Damon MacLean - 0
Woolwich residents looking to help their neighbours through the COVID-19 crisis now have a very local outlet. The Woolwich Residents Support Fund...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Woolwich Township puts 150 employees on unpaid leave

Steve Kannon - 0
Rather than issue layoffs, Woolwich has put some 150 part-time and casual staff members on unpaid leave in response to the coronavirus-related...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Seven fatalities in Waterloo Region due to COVID-19

Steve Kannon - 0
Of the 220 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region as of Wednesday, seven have been fatal, the Public Health department reports.
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
Country/Region
Confirmed cases
Deaths
Recovered
Active cases
US
461,437
16,478
25,410
419,549
Spain
153,222
15,447
52,165
85,610
Italy
143,626
18,279
28,470
96,877
France
118,781
12,228
23,413
83,140
Germany
118,181
2,607
52,407
63,167
China
82,883
3,339
77,679
1,865
Iran
66,220
4,110
32,309
29,801
United Kingdom
65,872
7,993
359
57,520
Turkey
42,282
908
2,142
39,232
Belgium
24,983
2,523
5,164
17,296
Switzerland
24,051
948
10,600
12,503
Netherlands
21,903
2,403
278
19,222
Canada
20,654
503
5,162
14,989
Brazil
18,092
950
173
16,969
Portugal
13,956
409
205
13,342
Austria
13,244
295
5,240
7,709
Korea, South
10,423
204
6,973
3,246
Russia
10,131
76
698
9,357
Israel
9,968
86
1,011
8,871
Sweden
9,141
793
205
8,143
India
6,725
226
620
5,879
Ireland
6,574
263
25
6,286
Norway
6,211
108
32
6,071
Australia
6,108
51
1,472
4,585
Chile
5,972
57
1,274
4,641
Denmark
5,830
237
1,883
3,710
Poland
5,575
174
284
5,117
Czechia
5,569
112
301
5,156
Peru
5,256
138
1,438
3,680
Romania
5,202
248
647
4,307
Ecuador
4,965
272
339
4,354
Japan
4,667
94
632
3,941
Pakistan
4,489
65
572
3,852
Malaysia
4,228
67
1,608
2,553
Philippines
4,076
203
124
3,749
Indonesia
3,293
280
252
2,761
Saudi Arabia
3,287
44
666
2,577
Mexico
3,181
174
633
2,374
Luxembourg
3,115
52
500
2,563
United Arab Emirates
2,990
14
268
2,708
Serbia
2,867
66
0
2,801
Finland
2,605
42
300
2,263
Panama
2,528
63
16
2,449
Thailand
2,423
32
940
1,451
Qatar
2,376
6
206
2,164
Dominican Republic
2,349
118
80
2,151
Colombia
2,223
69
174
1,980
Greece
1,955
87
269
1,599
South Africa
1,934
18
95
1,821
Singapore
1,910
6
460
1,444
Ukraine
1,892
57
45
1,790
Argentina
1,795
72
365
1,358
Egypt
1,699
118
348
1,233
Algeria
1,666
235
347
1,084
Iceland
1,648
6
688
954
Belarus
1,486
16
139
1,331
Croatia
1,407
20
219
1,168
Morocco
1,374
97
109
1,168
Moldova
1,289
29
50
1,210
New Zealand
1,239
1
317
921
Iraq
1,232
69
496
667
Estonia
1,207
24
83
1,100
Slovenia
1,124
43
128
953
Hungary
980
66
96
818
Lithuania
955
16
8
931
Azerbaijan
926
9
101
816
Armenia
921
10
138
773
Kuwait
910
1
111
798
Bahrain
887
5
519
363
Bosnia and Herzegovina
858
35
101
722
Kazakhstan
781
8
60
713
Cameroon
730
10
60
660
Diamond Princess
712
11
619
82
Slovakia
701
2
23
676
North Macedonia
663
30
37
596
Tunisia
643
25
25
593
Bulgaria
618
24
48
546
Latvia
589
3
16
570
Andorra
583
25
58
500
Uzbekistan
582
3
38
541
Lebanon
582
19
67
496
Cyprus
564
10
53
501
Costa Rica
539
3
30
506
Cuba
515
15
28
472
Afghanistan
484
15
32
437
Oman
457
3
109
345
Uruguay
456
7
192
257
Cote d'Ivoire
444
3
52
389
Burkina Faso
443
24
146
273
Niger
410
11
40
359
Albania
409
23
165
221
Taiwan*
380
5
67
308
Ghana
378
6
3
369
Jordan
372
7
161
204
Honduras
343
23
6
314
Malta
337
2
16
319
San Marino
333
34
49
250
Bangladesh
330
21
33
276
Mauritius
314
7
23
284
Nigeria
288
7
51
230
Kyrgyzstan
280
4
35
241
Bolivia
264
18
2
244
West Bank and Gaza
263
1
44
218
Vietnam
255
0
128
127
Montenegro
252
2
4
246
Senegal
250
2
123
125
Georgia
218
3
51
164
Guinea
194
0
11
183
Sri Lanka
190
7
49
134
Kosovo
184
5
30
149
Kenya
184
7
12
165
Congo (Kinshasa)
180
18
9
153
Venezuela
171
9
84
78
Djibouti
135
0
25
110
Brunei
135
1
92
42
Paraguay
124
5
18
101
Cambodia
119
0
62
57
Rwanda
110
0
7
103
Trinidad and Tobago
109
8
1
100
El Salvador
103
6
14
83
Guatemala
95
3
17
75
Madagascar
93
0
11
82
Monaco
84
1
5
78
Liechtenstein
78
1
55
22
Mali
74
7
22
45
Togo
73
3
24
46
Barbados
66
3
11
52
Jamaica
63
4
12
47
Congo (Brazzaville)
60
5
5
50
Ethiopia
56
2
4
50
Uganda
53
0
0
53
Gabon
44
1
1
42
Bahamas
41
8
5
28
Zambia
39
1
24
14
Guyana
37
6
8
23
Guinea-Bissau
36
0
0
36
Eritrea
33
0
0
33
Liberia
31
4
3
24
Haiti
30
2
0
28
Benin
26
1
5
20
Tanzania
25
1
5
19
Libya
24
1
8
15
Burma
23
3
2
18
Maldives
19
0
13
6
Antigua and Barbuda
19
2
0
17
Angola
19
2
2
15
Syria
19
2
4
13
Equatorial Guinea
18
0
3
15
Mozambique
17
0
1
16
Laos
16
0
0
16
Namibia
16
0
3
13
Mongolia
16
0
4
12
Fiji
15
0
0
15
Dominica
15
0
1
14
Sudan
15
2
2
11
Saint Lucia
14
0
1
13
Botswana
13
1
0
12
Grenada
12
0
0
12
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
12
0
1
11
Eswatini
12
0
7
5
Somalia
12
1
1
10
Seychelles
11
0
0
11
Saint Kitts and Nevis
11
0
0
11
Chad
11
0
2
9
Zimbabwe
11
3
0
8
Suriname
10
1
4
5
Nepal
9
0
1
8
Belize
9
1
0
8
MS Zaandam
9
2
0
7
Central African Republic
8
0
0
8
Holy See
8
0
2
6
Malawi
8
1
0
7
Sierra Leone
7
0
0
7
Nicaragua
7
1
0
6
Cabo Verde
7
1
1
5
Mauritania
7
1
2
4
Bhutan
5
0
2
3
Western Sahara
4
0
0
4
Sao Tome and Principe
4
0
0
4
Gambia
4
1
2
1
Burundi
3
0
0
3
South Sudan
3
0
0
3
Papua New Guinea
2
0
0
2
Timor-Leste
1
0
0
1
Data from 04-09-2020
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Two people taken to hospital after collision near Elmira

Q&A about wearing face masks

Eighth fatality reported, with 237 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in region