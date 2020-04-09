Fueling the frontlines

Local health-care workers will be getting a “thanks a bunch” message next week – well, make that “lunch” – courtesy of the Fuel the Superheroes initiative.

A hundred boxed lunches prepared by Elmira’s Never Enough Thyme will be distributed in Kitchener each day next week – 50 each to Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.

The GoFundMe project was launched by Catherine Mesly as a way of supporting frontline workers.

“COVID-19 is taking an immense toll on so many industries. However, while many of us have the luxury of working from home, self isolation and quality time our families, the amazing group of health professionals are putting in extremely long days, exposing themselves to potential illness and subject to a stress many of us will never have to endure,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“There are just so many people who I think can benefit from a nice gesture,” she said in an interview Monday.

The initial goal of raising $5,000 has been surpassed, but she’s now looking at extending the effort past next week, encouraging more contributions.

Along with the meals, the volunteers will be delivering notes of support from the public.

“Even $10 goes a long way. And words of encouragement are also good. Every little bit helps,” said.

In conceiving the idea, Mesly enlisted the support of Dierre Acheson at Never Enough Thyme.

Her event-organizing background had seen her work with Never Enough Thyme before, and she thought they’d be ideal.

“They just do such a great job, not only with the menu but with healthy options. They’re a great fit for this project.”

“She and I have worked together before, so she came to me with the idea,” said Acheson of the arrangement.

Both Mesly and Acheson are donating some of the meals, with the rest covered by the GoFundMe effort.

In the interest of making it a local effort, Acheson said she’s buying from small suppliers, who are also feeling the pinch from the current crisis.

“It’s not a whole bunch of business, but it’s something.”

The meals will draw on Never Enough Thyme’s boxed-lunch menu, including sandwiches, salads and vegetables.

While the catering side of the business is on hold, the Elmira operation is continuing with its takeout and delivery options, though the pandemic has made for some changes – it’s not business as usual. There have been adjustments in terms of the supplies that are available and in preparing food.

Where restaurant kitchens are typically bustling, almost choreographed work spaces, social distancing guidelines mean that’s no longer the case. Workstations have been setup up so that everyone can maintain physical distances, and scheduling has been altered to help avoid any crowding.

“We’re used to working together in small spaces … but that has change. It’s a new way of working,” said Acheson.

Deliveries are planned for next week, but organizers say they could extend both the time and the range of recipients if funding allows.

“If it worked out that way, we can keep on going with it,” said Acheson.