Eighth fatality reported, with 237 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in region

There are 237 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, the Public Health department reported this morning (Thursday), an increase from 220 reported yesterday. There has also been an eighth fatality.

Thirty of those infected are currently in hospital. Ninety-six people are self-isolating at home. Seventy-three cases have been resolved (31 per cent), while that status of 30 more cases is still pending.

Among those infected are 70 health-care workers, and the region is monitoring instances in six long-term care facilities and retirement homes, where there have been nine cases reported.

Some 59 per cent of cases in the region involve women, with 40 per cent of those afflicted being men. People in their 50s make up 24 per cent of the cases, followed by those in their 40s at 17 per cent. The next highest group is those in their 20s (14 per cent), followed by those 80-plus (12 per cent), 30s (10 per cent), 70s (eight per cent) and 60s (eight per cent). Those under the age of 20 make up two per cent of cases.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reports 125 confirmed cases, and there has been just one fatality. Nineteen cases have been resolved, with eight patients in hospital, five in intensive care.

As of Thursday morning, the Ministry of Health was reporting 5,759 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, an increase of 9.2 per cent over the previous day. There have been 200 deaths attributed to the virus, representing a mortality rate of 3.5 per cent. The ministry reports 2, 305 cases (40 per cent) have been resolved.

The latest numbers from Health Canada show 19,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide, with 435 related deaths. Some 361,969 Canadians have been tested for the virus.