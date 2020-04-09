0.6 C
Elmira
Friday, April 10, 2020
Covid19Local News
COVID-19 Pandemic Coverage

Eighth fatality reported, with 237 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in region

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
22
0

There are 237 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, the Public Health department reported this morning (Thursday), an increase from 220 reported yesterday. There has also been an eighth fatality.

Thirty of those infected are currently in hospital. Ninety-six people are self-isolating at home. Seventy-three cases have been resolved (31 per cent), while that status of 30 more cases is still pending.

Among those infected are 70 health-care workers, and the region is monitoring instances in six long-term care facilities and retirement homes, where there have been nine cases reported.

Some 59 per cent of cases in the region involve women, with 40 per cent of those afflicted being men. People in their 50s make up 24 per cent of the cases, followed by those in their 40s at 17 per cent. The next highest group is those in their 20s (14 per cent), followed by those 80-plus (12 per cent), 30s (10 per cent), 70s (eight per cent) and 60s (eight per cent). Those under the age of 20 make up two per cent of cases.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reports 125 confirmed cases, and there has been just one fatality. Nineteen cases have been resolved, with eight patients in hospital, five in intensive care.

As of Thursday morning, the Ministry of Health was reporting 5,759 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, an increase of 9.2 per cent over the previous day. There have been 200 deaths attributed to the virus, representing a mortality rate of 3.5 per cent. The ministry reports 2, 305 cases (40 per cent) have been resolved.

The latest numbers from Health Canada show  19,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide, with 435 related deaths. Some 361,969 Canadians have been tested for the virus.

#StayStrongWR We're all in this together.

  In times of crisis there's always room for some good news. Let us know what is happening in your neighbourhoods.

Submit A News Tip
All countries
1,595,350
Total confirmed cases
Canada
20,654
Total confirmed cases
- Advertisement -
Country/Region
Confirmed cases
Deaths
Recovered
Active cases
US
461,437
16,478
25,410
419,549
Spain
153,222
15,447
52,165
85,610
Italy
143,626
18,279
28,470
96,877
France
118,781
12,228
23,413
83,140
Germany
118,181
2,607
52,407
63,167
China
82,883
3,339
77,679
1,865
Iran
66,220
4,110
32,309
29,801
United Kingdom
65,872
7,993
359
57,520
Turkey
42,282
908
2,142
39,232
Belgium
24,983
2,523
5,164
17,296
Switzerland
24,051
948
10,600
12,503
Netherlands
21,903
2,403
278
19,222
Canada
20,654
503
5,162
14,989
Brazil
18,092
950
173
16,969
Portugal
13,956
409
205
13,342
Austria
13,244
295
5,240
7,709
Korea, South
10,423
204
6,973
3,246
Russia
10,131
76
698
9,357
Israel
9,968
86
1,011
8,871
Sweden
9,141
793
205
8,143
India
6,725
226
620
5,879
Ireland
6,574
263
25
6,286
Norway
6,211
108
32
6,071
Australia
6,108
51
1,472
4,585
Chile
5,972
57
1,274
4,641
Denmark
5,830
237
1,883
3,710
Poland
5,575
174
284
5,117
Czechia
5,569
112
301
5,156
Peru
5,256
138
1,438
3,680
Romania
5,202
248
647
4,307
Ecuador
4,965
272
339
4,354
Japan
4,667
94
632
3,941
Pakistan
4,489
65
572
3,852
Malaysia
4,228
67
1,608
2,553
Philippines
4,076
203
124
3,749
Indonesia
3,293
280
252
2,761
Saudi Arabia
3,287
44
666
2,577
Mexico
3,181
174
633
2,374
Luxembourg
3,115
52
500
2,563
United Arab Emirates
2,990
14
268
2,708
Serbia
2,867
66
0
2,801
Finland
2,605
42
300
2,263
Panama
2,528
63
16
2,449
Thailand
2,423
32
940
1,451
Qatar
2,376
6
206
2,164
Dominican Republic
2,349
118
80
2,151
Colombia
2,223
69
174
1,980
Greece
1,955
87
269
1,599
South Africa
1,934
18
95
1,821
Singapore
1,910
6
460
1,444
Ukraine
1,892
57
45
1,790
Argentina
1,795
72
365
1,358
Egypt
1,699
118
348
1,233
Algeria
1,666
235
347
1,084
Iceland
1,648
6
688
954
Belarus
1,486
16
139
1,331
Croatia
1,407
20
219
1,168
Morocco
1,374
97
109
1,168
Moldova
1,289
29
50
1,210
New Zealand
1,239
1
317
921
Iraq
1,232
69
496
667
Estonia
1,207
24
83
1,100
Slovenia
1,124
43
128
953
Hungary
980
66
96
818
Lithuania
955
16
8
931
Azerbaijan
926
9
101
816
Armenia
921
10
138
773
Kuwait
910
1
111
798
Bahrain
887
5
519
363
Bosnia and Herzegovina
858
35
101
722
Kazakhstan
781
8
60
713
Cameroon
730
10
60
660
Diamond Princess
712
11
619
82
Slovakia
701
2
23
676
North Macedonia
663
30
37
596
Tunisia
643
25
25
593
Bulgaria
618
24
48
546
Latvia
589
3
16
570
Andorra
583
25
58
500
Uzbekistan
582
3
38
541
Lebanon
582
19
67
496
Cyprus
564
10
53
501
Costa Rica
539
3
30
506
Cuba
515
15
28
472
Afghanistan
484
15
32
437
Oman
457
3
109
345
Uruguay
456
7
192
257
Cote d'Ivoire
444
3
52
389
Burkina Faso
443
24
146
273
Niger
410
11
40
359
Albania
409
23
165
221
Taiwan*
380
5
67
308
Ghana
378
6
3
369
Jordan
372
7
161
204
Honduras
343
23
6
314
Malta
337
2
16
319
San Marino
333
34
49
250
Bangladesh
330
21
33
276
Mauritius
314
7
23
284
Nigeria
288
7
51
230
Kyrgyzstan
280
4
35
241
Bolivia
264
18
2
244
West Bank and Gaza
263
1
44
218
Vietnam
255
0
128
127
Montenegro
252
2
4
246
Senegal
250
2
123
125
Georgia
218
3
51
164
Guinea
194
0
11
183
Sri Lanka
190
7
49
134
Kosovo
184
5
30
149
Kenya
184
7
12
165
Congo (Kinshasa)
180
18
9
153
Venezuela
171
9
84
78
Djibouti
135
0
25
110
Brunei
135
1
92
42
Paraguay
124
5
18
101
Cambodia
119
0
62
57
Rwanda
110
0
7
103
Trinidad and Tobago
109
8
1
100
El Salvador
103
6
14
83
Guatemala
95
3
17
75
Madagascar
93
0
11
82
Monaco
84
1
5
78
Liechtenstein
78
1
55
22
Mali
74
7
22
45
Togo
73
3
24
46
Barbados
66
3
11
52
Jamaica
63
4
12
47
Congo (Brazzaville)
60
5
5
50
Ethiopia
56
2
4
50
Uganda
53
0
0
53
Gabon
44
1
1
42
Bahamas
41
8
5
28
Zambia
39
1
24
14
Guyana
37
6
8
23
Guinea-Bissau
36
0
0
36
Eritrea
33
0
0
33
Liberia
31
4
3
24
Haiti
30
2
0
28
Benin
26
1
5
20
Tanzania
25
1
5
19
Libya
24
1
8
15
Burma
23
3
2
18
Maldives
19
0
13
6
Antigua and Barbuda
19
2
0
17
Angola
19
2
2
15
Syria
19
2
4
13
Equatorial Guinea
18
0
3
15
Mozambique
17
0
1
16
Laos
16
0
0
16
Namibia
16
0
3
13
Mongolia
16
0
4
12
Fiji
15
0
0
15
Dominica
15
0
1
14
Sudan
15
2
2
11
Saint Lucia
14
0
1
13
Botswana
13
1
0
12
Grenada
12
0
0
12
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
12
0
1
11
Eswatini
12
0
7
5
Somalia
12
1
1
10
Seychelles
11
0
0
11
Saint Kitts and Nevis
11
0
0
11
Chad
11
0
2
9
Zimbabwe
11
3
0
8
Suriname
10
1
4
5
Nepal
9
0
1
8
Belize
9
1
0
8
MS Zaandam
9
2
0
7
Central African Republic
8
0
0
8
Holy See
8
0
2
6
Malawi
8
1
0
7
Sierra Leone
7
0
0
7
Nicaragua
7
1
0
6
Cabo Verde
7
1
1
5
Mauritania
7
1
2
4
Bhutan
5
0
2
3
Western Sahara
4
0
0
4
Sao Tome and Principe
4
0
0
4
Gambia
4
1
2
1
Burundi
3
0
0
3
South Sudan
3
0
0
3
Papua New Guinea
2
0
0
2
Timor-Leste
1
0
0
1
Data from 04-09-2020
