4.5 C
Elmira
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

For these students, it’s back to school

Winterbourne’s Foundation Christian School using online tools to resume lessons, interaction with teachers

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
8
0

March break rolled into April for most students in the province, but it was back to school – of sorts – for those enrolled at Foundation Christian School in Winterbourne.

Having last week sent out a large bundle of material to each of its 100 students, the school went live Monday with an online version of the classrooms the kids are currently barred from attending.

The materials put together by teachers over the March break contain lessons and assignment based on the curriculum the students have been following all year. As of Monday, there are video sessions, with teachers available in the afternoon to work with their students via video and other online tools, or simply by telephone.

The plan is to start slowly with core math and language classes, with the potential to add more once everyone gets into the rhythm of this ‘new normal’. Students will connect with their teachers each day through online video and chats, e-mails and even phone calls, and then have the support of their parents at home to complete the necessary work, explained headmaster Matthew Robinson.
As with the students, the teachers are working remotely from home.

“It seems to be going quite well – everyone is engaged,” he said Tuesday. “We’re feeling quite blessed.

“We’ve managed to get it all off the ground for our school,” he added of employing technology as an alternative … “though it’s not really how we want to do school.”

The independent Christian school is using technology to stay in touch with all its students, from JK to Grade 8.

“This is new for all of us, so there will be a big learning curve, but we feel that in a time like this, continued structured learning will be a tremendous benefit to children.”

Though not the same as being in class, and requiring more input from parents who would usually be sending their kids off to school, the alternative put together does help the students stay in learning mode, said Robinson.

With the system in place, there will be lessons, feedback from the teachers and even marks, as with the normal routine.

“We’re using online tools to connect as staff, and also with families,” he said. “Our highest priority is keeping everybody connected.”

For Christine Dixon of St. Jacobs, who has three of her children placed at FCS, the launch this week of the online system is a welcome move.

“I’m feeling happy as a parent that we’re able to be offering something,” she said of the school lessons. “Already, I can see some real steps forward with independent learning.”

Her children at FCS are in grades 2, 4 and 7, and the online tools even allow for a little bit of the social aspect of being in school, though her kids would rather be there in person, she added.

Still, it’s an improvement over the situation of her two children in public high school, where classrooms are empty and students remain idle at this point.

“It’s new for all of us, but we’re dealing with it.”

Robinson said the school plans to stay with the current learning measures for as long as the coronavirus-related shutdowns remain in place.

“We’re going to keep going until we can get back into our building … for the remainder of the school year, if necessary.”

For now, the tools are being used to approximate the pattern of the school year. With video chats, for instance, students can participate at the same time, interacting in small groups to work on projects together or as study groups.

The plan is to have mandatory times when everyone will be online together, to approximate some of the social aspects of attending school.

Finding online ways to have whole classes connect to keep social connections intact, and celebrating weekly worship together as a whole school, albeit remotely, are all part of the plan, said Robinson.

“Every home situation is different, and we will do what we can to be flexible and supportive,” he said. “We have an amazing school community. This won’t be easy for our staff, students and families, but together we can offer mutual support, and move through this season with the Lord.”

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannonhttps://www.observerxtra.com
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.
Previous articleTwo OPP officers diagnosed with COVID-19 virus
Next articleAvoid all non-essential public gatherings, health officials advise

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

Living HereObserver Staff - 0

Music in the time of coronavirus

An Elmira teen and his bandmates made an early release this week of their music in the form of a four-song EP called Care Package. The trio, who call...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Business Ventures

Keeping the lights on at Elmira biogas plant

Steve Kannon - 0
With much of the province shut down, demand for electricity has dropped, but it’s business as usual for the biogas plant in...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Officials and citizens alike have to work together, says Shantz

Observer Admin - 0
We are living in unprecedented times and our information and understandings about COVID-19 change hourly.  I know you have heard much through traditional media and social media, but I wanted to...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Music in the time of coronavirus

Observer Staff - 0
An Elmira teen and his bandmates made an early release this week of their music in the form of a four-song EP...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Local hockey player gets signed by American college

Sean Heeger - 0
He has loved hockey since he was a young boy and always dreamt of playing professionally. Now Keanan Stewart is taking the next...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Widespread cancellations put an end to playoff runs of Sugar Kings, Applejacks

Sean Heeger - 0
In the wake of major sports leagues suspending their seasons, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have now reached local hockey teams.
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Businesses scaling back, shuttering doors

Observer Staff - 0
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many businesses have changed the way they serve customers or shuttered their doors completely.
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

View From Here

The View From Here: April 2, 2020

Scott Arnold - 0
The celebration of maple syrup season will have a much different look this weekend.
Get the full story ...
Local News

Teachers back on picket line

Veronica Reiner - 0
The bitterly cold winter weather didn’t stop local high school teachers and support staff from being back out on the picket lines at EDSS...
Get the full story ...
Local News

“New” sex-ed rolled out ahead of school start

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
A new sex-ed. curriculum not unlike the old one should be in place when students return to school new week. The revised policy, released last...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

No turning back the clock on sex ed. curriculum

Steve Kannon - 0
While likely more interested in sparing its members some work – no new lesson plans – and in digging in its heels against a...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Region records second death due to COVID-19

Rody, Kathryn Marie (nee Kelly)

Pond, Raymond Edgar