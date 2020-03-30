Number of coronavirus cases reaches 103 in Waterloo Region

There are now 103 cases of the coronavirus in Waterloo Region, 60 of which are confirmed and 43 are presumptive, according to Public Health statistics released this morning (Monday).

That number is an increase of 34 from the 69 reported in the last update on March 27.

Nineteen of those afflicted with COVID-19 have been hospitalized. Eleven of the cases have now been resolved. For people at home, resolved means no fever and symptoms improving after self-isolating for 14 days from the onset of symptoms. For health care workers and those in the hospital, that’s two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

There have been 1,740 tests carried out, of which 1,158 were found to be negative, while 479 still await results.

The largest percentage of those diagnosed with COVID-19 are those between the ages of 50 and 59, at 26 cases or 25.2 per cent. That’s followed by the 20-29 age group, with 22 cases (21.4 per cent) and 40-49-year-olds at 20 cases (19.4 per cent). Those 30-39 make up 15 cases (14.6 per cent), while the numbers are rounded out by 60-69 (10 cases, 9.7 per cent), 70-plus (five cases, 4.9 per cent) and under-20 (five cases, 4.9 per cent).

Fifty-three of the cases are women (51.5 per cent) and 50 are men (48.5 per cent). That’s a slight reversal of the province-wide average, which shows 50.2 per cent of the cases are men, 49.1 per cent women. (The number doesn’t add up to 100 per cent due to some reported cases omitting gender information.)

In Ontario, there are 1,706 confirmed cases of COVID-19. About 10 per cent of those have required hospitalization. As of this morning, 16 deaths have been reported.